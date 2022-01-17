Deaths in Longford - Monday, January 17, 2022

Brendan Gormley, Arlington, Boston, Massachusetts and formerly of Pulladoey, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford



The death occurred on Thursday, January 13, 2022 of Brendan Gormley, Arlington, Boston, Massachusetts and formerly of Pulladoey, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford.

Predeceased by his parents, Margaret Ann (nee Gormley) and Patrick Gormley, and by his brothers and sisters Mick (Michael of Enaghan), Jim (Jimmy Joe of New Jersey), Pat (Patrick of Harrow, London), Anna (Christchurch, New Zealand), Maggie May (Cunnareen), Eugene (Pulladoey), Tom (Sheffield), John (Tipperary), Mel (Dublin & New Zealand), and Peadar (Pulladoey). Brendan will be very deeply missed by his loving wife Margaret (Nee Kiernan, formerly of Kilbracken and of Errew, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim). Loving father of Deirdre Boulter and her husband Bobby, Hampstead, NH, Monica Sheedy and her husband Jim of Arlington, Tara MacDonald and her husband Jeff, Arlington, and Brendan Gormley and his wife Jessica, Arlington. Proud and treasured grandfather of Molli McNeil, Jeffrey and Gavin MacDonald, Nieve Boulter, Danny Sheedy, Maeve, Brendan John, and Quinn, Gormley. Brendan is survived by his brothers and sister, Colm Gormley (Garty Lough, Arvagh), Chris Hourican (Fostragh), and Fr Kevin Gormley, (Boonville, Missouri). Sadly missed by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives, and dear friends.

Brendan (G-man), passed peacefully on January 13, 2022, with his loving family by his side. Born and raised one of 14 children in Pulladoey, Augnacliffe, County Longford, Ireland, Brendan worked in England with his brother Jim for a short period before immigrating to Vancouver in 1960. He then moved to San Francisco, and later to New York city where he met Margaret Kiernan, formerly of Carrigallen, Co Leitrim, who was born only 10 miles from Brendan’s birthplace. They settled down in Arlington, Massachusetts in 1965, where they raised their four kids in a very warm, welcoming and open home. A very dedicated and astute businessman, he owned a very successful plastering enterprise as well as many other ventures. Over the years he employed his son Brendan, his nephews Sean and Patrick, and his grandsons, among others, before retiring at the age of 70. His deep interest in family and in people in general, sociable personality, insightful worldly knowledge, respectful demeanour, sense of humour, and his supportive nature, made him a particularly special person to all who had the good fortune to spend any time in his company.

From family members beginning a new life in the Boston area, to neighbours, his children’s friends, and the many visitors from Ireland, “The G Pub” was always open. He was a true legend and will be sadly and deeply missed by his extended family and very wide circle of friends. May Christ, who called you, take you to himself; may angels lead you to the bosom of Abraham. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Brendan’s Wake will be held on Wednesday, January 19 from 4-7 pm, at the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut Street, Arlington (masks are required). Relatives and friends are invited to visit. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Agnes' Church, 30 Medford Street, Arlington, on Thursday, January 20 at 11:30 am (masks are required).

The Mass will be livestreamed from the following Catholic Parishes of Arlington: www.cparl.org . Burial in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Lung Association, https://www.lung.org/ . To send an online condolence visit www.keefefuneralhome.com

Rita Ann Gaffney, Barrack Street, Granard, Longford / Navan, Meath



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her husband Nick and the caring staff at Cavan General Hospital, on Saturday, January 15, 2022, of Rita Ann Gaffney, Barrack Street, Granard, Longford and formerly Johnstown Wood, Navan & London. Predeceased by her mother Ivy Alston.

Rita Ann will be very sadly missed by her loving husband Nick, brother David (UK), cousins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May Rita Ann Rest in Peace. Reposing at St Joseph’s Chapel of Rest, Old Johnstown, Navan (C15 C425) on Tuesday, January 18 from 5 pm - 7 pm. Arriving at The Church of the Nativity, Johnstown on Wednesday morning, January 19 for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Old Kilcarn Cemetery.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, and to ensure the safety of all, please ensure social distancing and Public Health advice is adhered to.

Anthony Dodd, Wembley, London and formerly of Liscahill, Edgeworthstown, Longford



The death occurred on Sunday, January 2, 2022, of Anthony Dodd, Wembley, London and formerly of Liscahill, Edgeworthstown, Longford. Predeceased by his wife Bridget. Anthony will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, son Anthony, daughters Fiona, Denise and Sharon, brother Rev. Michael, sister Christina Keenan (Ardagh), daughter-in-law Melanie, grandsons Steven, Aaron and Callum, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road on Thursday, January 20 from 4pm concluding with prayers at 6pm (walk through only). Mass of the Resurrection on Friday, January 21 in St Mel’s Cathedral at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. So as to keep everyone safe please continue to adhere to mask wearing and social distancing protocols.

Carmel Bridget Ayriss (née Clarke), Main Street, Kenagh, Co Longford



The death occurred, suddenly but peacefully in her family home in Kenagh, on Sunday, January 9, 2022 of Carmel Bridget Ayriss (nee Clarke), Main Street, Kenagh, Co Longford and formerly of Perth Australia.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband Peter Ayriss, parents James and Bridget Clarke, and siblings Johnny, Maisy, Vincent, Peter, Tim and Michael. She is survived and remembered by her daughter Donna, niece Theresa, and nephews Chris and James. May you rest in peace Carmel.

Removal to St Dominic’s Catholic Church, Kenagh on Monday, January 17 for an 11am funeral mass followed by a private cremation at Lakelands Crematorium.

Peter Farrelly, The Green, Kilminchy, Portlaoise, Laois / Moyne, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at Portlaoise Regional Hospital, on Monday, January 10, 2022 of Peter Farrelly, Sue Ryder House, Portlaoise and late of Firmullagh, Moyne, Co Longford.

Peter, dearly loved husband to Delia. Loving brother to Rosaleen Leiva. Deeply regretted by his brother in law Mario, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his brother Jimmy Farrelly (Birmingham) and sisters Philomena Egan and Mary-Brigid McDermott. (Roscommon). May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home on this Sunday evening, January 16 from 5pm with rosary at 6pm. On Monday, January 17 removal to SS Peter and Paul's Church to arrive for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Interment will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise. May be viewed online at https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/ . Please observe government Covid guidelines and observe social distancing. Condolences may be left in the condolence section on rip.ie. The family wishes to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

Sean Kennedy, Ballycomoyle, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of his family and the staff of Our Lady’s Manor, Edgeworthstown, on Friday, January 14, 2022 of Sean Kennedy, Ballycomoyle, Castlepollard, Westmeath. Sadly missed by his brothers Paddy, Joe and Matt, sisters Rose, May and Nan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Sean rest in peace.

Removal on Monday, January 17 to St Michael’s Church, Castlepollard (via Whitehall), arriving for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St Michael’s Cemetery, Castlepollard. House private please.

Funeral arrangements in compliance with HSE advice and Government regulations. The family thanks you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time.

Margaret (Maggie) Glynn, Empor, Ballynacargy, Westmeath / Dublin



The death occurred, peacefully ( at 100 years ) in the care of the nursing staff at Beneavin House Nursing Home, on Thursday, January 13, 2022 of Margaret (Maggie) Glynn, Empor, Ballynacargy, Westmeath / Dublin. Deeply regretted by her nieces , nephews and extended family.

Funeral Mass on Monday, January 17 at 11am in St Matthew's Church, Empor followed by burial in Milltown Cemetery. May she rest in peace.

Patricia Carroll (née McGovern), Drum, Boyle, Roscommon / Strokestown, Co Roscommon



The death occurred, in the loving care of all the staff at Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle, on Sunday, January 16, 2022 of Patricia Carroll (nee McGovern), Drum, Boyle, Roscommon and formerly of Church Street, Strokestown, Co Roscommon. Predeceased by her husband Tommy. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing nephews and nieces (all in the USA), relatives, neighbours and many dear friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal to St Joseph's Church, Boyle, on Wednesday, January 19 to arrive for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Strokestown Cemetery. Those wishing to view Patricia's Funeral Mass online may do so by clicking HERE. Those attending the Funeral Mass are asked to please continue to follow social distancing and the wearing of face masks. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding.

Chris Crowe, Ballymagovern, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim / Cavan Town, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of his family and staff of Castlemanor Nursing Home Cavan, on Saturday, January 15, 2022 of Chris Crowe, Ballymagovern, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, formerly Moynehall, Cavan.

Predeceased by his wife Mary Ellen, sons Francis and Christopher, brother John, sisters Helen and Angela. Sadly missed by his sons and daughters Maria, Anne, Rosemary, Oliver, Geraldine and Stephen, his many grandchildren, sons-in-law and daughters-in-law John, Chris, Tereza, Aidan and Therese, brothers and sisters Tom, Kathleen, Barney, Donal, George, Teresa, Oliver, Declan and Brendan, nieces, nephews relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace. Reposing at his residence until removal on Monday morning, January 17 to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Kilnavart, for funeral Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House strictly private please. Family flowers only donations in lieu, if so desired, to Cancer Research c/o Gorby Funeral Directors Newtowngore, Co Leitrim.

Celia Hoey (née Beirne), Cloonfad, formerly of Drumminmore, Rooskey, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of her daughter Tina and son in law Thomas, on Sunday, January 16, 2022 of Celia Hoey (nee Beirne), Cloonfad, formerly of Drumminmore, Rooskey, Co Roscommon.

Predeceased by her husband Christy. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons Barry, Padraig and Kevin, daughter in law Pamela, grandchildren Aoife, Orlaigh, John, Tristan and Regan, nieces, nephews and extended family.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Hughie McGovern, Newcastle, Galway / Corlough, Cavan



The death occurred on Friday, January 14, 2022 of Hughie McGovern, Newcastle, Galway and formerly of Tullytrasna, Corlough, Co Cavan. Predeceased by his parents Hugh and Annie. Deeply regretted by his wife Ann (Cryan), heartbroken daughters Calli and Sinead, brothers Francis, Peter and Noel, sisters Mary and Anne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore, on Monday evening, January 17 from 6pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass in St Patrick's Church, Corlough, on Tuesday, January 18 at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Mass can be viewed on the Corlough Templeport facebook page and will be available on Parish Radio FM108. Please continue to adhere to all guidelines with regard to mask wearing, handshaking and social distancing.

Arnie Williams, 2 Shannon View, Rooskey, Co Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, at his home, in the loving care of his wife Mary and son Darren, on Friday, January 14, 2022 of Arnie Williams, 2 Shannon View, Rooskey, Co Roscommon and formerly of Anfield, Liverpool, England.

Sadly missed by his loving family, daughter-in-law Liz, grandchildren Charlie and Ruby, sister-in-law Ange and nephew Timmy. The family would like to thank all the medical staff involved in Arnie's care and all their neighbours and friends for their kind support at this time.

Funeral cortege will leave his residence on Tuesday January 18 at 10.15am for his Funeral Service at Lakelands Funeral Home and Crematorium at 12 noon. Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, to The Palliative Care Team of Mayo/Roscommon Hospice c/o Rogers Funeral Directors, Rooskey. House strictly private at all times.

Patsy Cullen (née Flynn), Drumkeelanmore, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, in Sligo University Hospital, on Thursday, January 13, 2022 of Patsy Cullen (nee Flynn), Drumkeelanmore, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim.

Predeceased by her parents, Frank and Mary Ellen, her husband Jimmy, her sister, Sr. Philomena S.A., her brothers, Charlie, Frank and Kieran. She will be sadly missed by her sons Paul, James and Sean, her sisters, Betty Travers, Sr Consoline SA, Sr Frances SA and Consoline Guckian. Her brother-in-law, Peter Guckian, her beloved and cherished grandchildren, her nieces, nephews, friends and neighbours. May Patsy Rest in Peace.

Patsy reposed at her home on Sunday, January 16. Removal leaving Drumkeelanmore on Monday morning, January 17 to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Drumshanbo, for funeral Mass at 11 a.m. followed by burial in the New Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchtv.ie/drumshanbo/ and on Drumshanbo Parish Facebook. Please adhere to Government guidelines regarding hand shaking, face masks and social distancing.Thank you.

