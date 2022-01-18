'Reprehensible' - Viable pipe bomb found in Co Antrim after security alert

Search

18 Jan 2022

Reporter:

Reporter

18 Jan 2022

A small viable pipe bomb has been made safe following a security alert in Co Antrim.

The alarm was raised in the Tullyview area of Loughguile shortly after 8.50am on Sunday morning (January 16). 

Police responded to a report that a device had been left in the Corkey Road area.

A police spokesperson said an object was located and later declared to be a small, viable pipe bomb type device.

It was made safe by ammunition technical officers.

It has since been taken away for further forensic examinations.

A police spokesperson said: “At this stage, we believe that the device may have been left sometime between the evening of Saturday January 15 into the morning of Sunday January 16.”

“This was a completely reckless act and those responsible have shown a blatant disregard for the lives of others.

“Their actions are reprehensible and are not supported by the local community.

“I am keen to thank local people for their support and patience as we worked to ensure the area was safe.

“Our inquiries are ongoing into this incident, and I am appealing to anyone with information, or who witnessed anything suspicious, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 459 of 16/01/22.”

