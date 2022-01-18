Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Brendan Gormley, Arlington, Boston, Massachusetts and formerly of Pulladoey, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford



The death occurred on Thursday, January 13, 2022 of Brendan Gormley, Arlington, Boston, Massachusetts and formerly of Pulladoey, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford.

Predeceased by his parents, Margaret Ann (nee Gormley) and Patrick Gormley, and by his brothers and sisters Mick (Michael of Enaghan), Jim (Jimmy Joe of New Jersey), Pat (Patrick of Harrow, London), Anna (Christchurch, New Zealand), Maggie May (Cunnareen), Eugene (Pulladoey), Tom (Sheffield), John (Tipperary), Mel (Dublin & New Zealand), and Peadar (Pulladoey). Brendan will be very deeply missed by his loving wife Margaret (Nee Kiernan, formerly of Kilbracken and of Errew, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim). Loving father of Deirdre Boulter and her husband Bobby, Hampstead, NH, Monica Sheedy and her husband Jim of Arlington, Tara MacDonald and her husband Jeff, Arlington, and Brendan Gormley and his wife Jessica, Arlington. Proud and treasured grandfather of Molli McNeil, Jeffrey and Gavin MacDonald, Nieve Boulter, Danny Sheedy, Maeve, Brendan John, and Quinn, Gormley. Brendan is survived by his brothers and sister, Colm Gormley (Garty Lough, Arvagh), Chris Hourican (Fostragh), and Fr Kevin Gormley, (Boonville, Missouri). Sadly missed by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives, and dear friends.

Brendan (G-man), passed peacefully on January 13, 2022, with his loving family by his side. Born and raised one of 14 children in Pulladoey, Augnacliffe, County Longford, Ireland, Brendan worked in England with his brother Jim for a short period before immigrating to Vancouver in 1960. He then moved to San Francisco, and later to New York city where he met Margaret Kiernan, formerly of Carrigallen, Co Leitrim, who was born only 10 miles from Brendan’s birthplace. They settled down in Arlington, Massachusetts in 1965, where they raised their four kids in a very warm, welcoming and open home. A very dedicated and astute businessman, he owned a very successful plastering enterprise as well as many other ventures. Over the years he employed his son Brendan, his nephews Sean and Patrick, and his grandsons, among others, before retiring at the age of 70. His deep interest in family and in people in general, sociable personality, insightful worldly knowledge, respectful demeanour, sense of humour, and his supportive nature, made him a particularly special person to all who had the good fortune to spend any time in his company.

From family members beginning a new life in the Boston area, to neighbours, his children’s friends, and the many visitors from Ireland, “The G Pub” was always open. He was a true legend and will be sadly and deeply missed by his extended family and very wide circle of friends. May Christ, who called you, take you to himself; may angels lead you to the bosom of Abraham. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Brendan’s Wake will be held on Wednesday, January 19 from 4-7 pm, at the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut Street, Arlington (masks are required). Relatives and friends are invited to visit. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Agnes' Church, 30 Medford Street, Arlington, on Thursday, January 20 at 11:30 am (masks are required).

The Mass will be livestreamed from the following Catholic Parishes of Arlington: www.cparl.org . Burial in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Lung Association, https://www.lung.org/ . To send an online condolence visit www.keefefuneralhome.com

Rita Ann Gaffney, Barrack Street, Granard, Longford / Navan, Meath



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her husband Nick and the caring staff at Cavan General Hospital, on Saturday, January 15, 2022, of Rita Ann Gaffney, Barrack Street, Granard, Longford and formerly Johnstown Wood, Navan & London. Predeceased by her mother Ivy Alston.

Rita Ann will be very sadly missed by her loving husband Nick, brother David (UK), cousins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May Rita Ann Rest in Peace. Reposing at St Joseph’s Chapel of Rest, Old Johnstown, Navan (C15 C425) on Tuesday, January 18 from 5 pm - 7 pm. Arriving at The Church of the Nativity, Johnstown on Wednesday morning, January 19 for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Old Kilcarn Cemetery.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, and to ensure the safety of all, please ensure social distancing and Public Health advice is adhered to.

Anthony Dodd, Wembley, London and formerly of Liscahill, Edgeworthstown, Longford



The death occurred on Sunday, January 2, 2022, of Anthony Dodd, Wembley, London and formerly of Liscahill, Edgeworthstown, Longford. Predeceased by his wife Bridget. Anthony will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, son Anthony, daughters Fiona, Denise and Sharon, brother Rev. Michael, sister Christina Keenan (Ardagh), daughter-in-law Melanie, grandsons Steven, Aaron and Callum, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road on Thursday, January 20 from 4pm concluding with prayers at 6pm (walk through only). Mass of the Resurrection on Friday, January 21 in St Mel’s Cathedral at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. So as to keep everyone safe please continue to adhere to mask wearing and social distancing protocols.

Teresa Fallon (née Reynolds), Rooskey, Co Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully in the wonderful care of staff of Med. 2 and Med 1 in Mullingar Regional Hospital, in her 97th year, on Sunday, January 16, 2022 of Teresa Fallon (nee Reynolds).

Sadly missed by sons Donal, Seán, Ciaran, Brendan and Aidan, daughters Maeve (Whelan) and Fionnuala (McGivney), sister Monica Sherlock, sister-in-law Patty (Hanley), brothers-in-law Martie and Leo (USA), daughters in law Eleanor, Terry, Patty, Anne, and Fiona sons in law Paul and Tom, 25 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and a wide circle of relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Ruskey Wednesday, January 19 at 2pm followed by burial in Cloonmorris Cemetery, Bornacoola. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis. You can view Teresa's funeral Mass on https://www.churchtv.ie/rooskey/

In compliance with current government guidelines on public gatherings Teresa's funeral is restricted to 50% capacity in church. For safety, please observe social distancing, wearing masks and no shaking hands. The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time.

Elizabeth (Betty) Rhatigan, Hill Street, Mohill, Co Leitrim / Strokestown, Co Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully in Sligo University Hospital after a short illness, on Monday, January 17, 2022 of Elizabeth (Betty) Rhatigan, Hill Street, Mohill, Co Leitrim and formerly of Cloonakilla, Strokestown, Co Roscommon. A daughter of Ellen Kate and John Rhatigan, a dear sister of Anthony Rhatigan and Patricia Kelly. A sister-in-law to Sheamus Kelly and Vera Rhatigan. A godmother to Enda Kelly and Niamh Rhatigan, Geraldine McGann. An aunt to Enda & Shane Kelly, Niamh Rhatigan. Her cousins are Anthony, Geraldine, PJ, and David McGann. Her great neighbours and special friends Margaret & Sheamus, John & Marian Baxter and nurses Mary & Catherine Prior extended friends in Mohill and Cloonakilla. Enda's wife Caroline, Shane's girlfriend Siubhán and Niamh's boyfriend Patrick. She lived a great and happy life to the end. We will all miss you. House private please. May Elizabeth's Gentle soul rest in peace.

Arriving for Funeral Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Mohill, Co Leitrim on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in Kilcooley Cemetery, Tulsk, Co Roscommon. Elizabeth's Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill

Please continue to comply with Covid 19 Government guidelines with regard to social distancing, hand shaking and face-coverings. Elizabeth's family wishes to thank you for your understanding at this enormously difficult time.

Maura Dolan, French Court, Strokestown, Co Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, on Monday, January 17, 2022 of Maura Dolan, French Court, Strokestown, Co Roscommon. Retired Public Health Nurse. Predeceased by her parent's Paddy and Bridie, Cloonslanor, brother Buddy, sister-in-law Eileen and brother-in-law Jackie. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing sister Teresa, brother John P., sister-in-law Mai, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at the home of her nephew Brian and his wife Anna, Cloonslanor, on Wednesday, January 19 from 4pm until 8pm. Walk through only please. Removal on Thursday, January 20 to Strokestown Parish Church to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Those attending Maura's Funeral are asked to continue to observe covid guidelines by maintaining social distancing, wearing face masks and refraining from shaking hands. Those wishing to view Maura's Funeral Mass online may do so by clicking HERE. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding.

Francis Joseph Canning, Ballyphilip, Whites Cross, Cork / Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his family at the Mercy University Hospital, on Sunday, January 16, 2022 of Francis Joseph Canning, Ballyphilip, Whites Cross, Cork. Francis Joseph, late of Mohill, Co. Leitrim, beloved husband of Imelda (née Allen). Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, brother, his 13 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Barry Bros. Funeral Home, Hazelwood, Glanmire on Tuesday, January 18 from 5pm to 6pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Wednesday, January 19 in St Michael’s Church, Upper Glanmire. Funeral afterwards to St Catherine’s Cemetery, Kilcully. Please leave your personal message for Francis Joseph’s family on www.jerhoconnorfuneralhomes.ie

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to The Cardiac Unit, The Mercy University Hospital. (All those attending funeral services are asked to please respect social distancing guidelines). “If only you believe, you will see God”.

Patricia Carroll (née McGovern), Drum, Boyle, Roscommon / Strokestown, Co Roscommon



The death occurred, in the loving care of all the staff at Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle, on Sunday, January 16, 2022 of Patricia Carroll (nee McGovern), Drum, Boyle, Roscommon and formerly of Church Street, Strokestown, Co Roscommon. Predeceased by her husband Tommy. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing nephews and nieces (all in the USA), relatives, neighbours and many dear friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal to St Joseph's Church, Boyle, on Wednesday, January 19 to arrive for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Strokestown Cemetery. Those wishing to view Patricia's Funeral Mass online may do so by clicking HERE. Those attending the Funeral Mass are asked to please continue to follow social distancing and the wearing of face masks. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding.

Celia Hoey (née Beirne), Cloonfad, formerly of Drumminmore, Rooskey, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of her daughter Tina and son in law Thomas, on Sunday, January 16, 2022 of Celia Hoey (nee Beirne), Cloonfad, formerly of Drumminmore, Rooskey, Co Roscommon. Predeceased by her husband Christy and sister Annie (Mullaney). Sadly missed by her loving family, sons Barry, Padraig and Kevin, daughter in law Pamela, grandchildren Aoife, Orlaigh, John, Tristan and Regan, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and extended family.

Reposing at her daughter Tina's home in Cloonfad, Rooskey from 4pm to 8pm on Tuesday, January 18 for walk through only please. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, January 19 at 12 noon at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Rooskey with burial afterwards in Kilglass Cemetery. Mass will be livestreamed at www.churchtv.ie/rooskey . Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Palliative Care Team of Mayo/Roscommon Hospice c/o Rogers Funeral Directors. Please follow HSE guidelines at all times.

Hughie McGovern, Newcastle, Galway / Corlough, Cavan



The death occurred on Friday, January 14, 2022 of Hughie McGovern, Newcastle, Galway and formerly of Tullytrasna, Corlough, Co Cavan. Predeceased by his parents Hugh and Annie. Deeply regretted by his wife Ann (Cryan), heartbroken daughters Calli and Sinead, brothers Francis, Peter and Noel, sisters Mary and Anne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore, on Monday evening, January 17 from 6pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass in St Patrick's Church, Corlough, on Tuesday, January 18 at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Mass can be viewed on the Corlough Templeport facebook page and will be available on Parish Radio FM108. Please continue to adhere to all guidelines with regard to mask wearing, handshaking and social distancing.

Arnie Williams, 2 Shannon View, Rooskey, Co Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, at his home, in the loving care of his wife Mary and son Darren, on Friday, January 14, 2022 of Arnie Williams, 2 Shannon View, Rooskey, Co Roscommon and formerly of Anfield, Liverpool, England.

Sadly missed by his loving family, daughter-in-law Liz, grandchildren Charlie and Ruby, sister-in-law Ange and nephew Timmy. The family would like to thank all the medical staff involved in Arnie's care and all their neighbours and friends for their kind support at this time.

Funeral cortege will leave his residence on Tuesday January 18 at 10.15am for his Funeral Service at Lakelands Funeral Home and Crematorium at 12 noon. Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, to The Palliative Care Team of Mayo/Roscommon Hospice c/o Rogers Funeral Directors, Rooskey. House strictly private at all times.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;