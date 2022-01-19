Longford councillor at centre of heart scare in ambulance response time plea

Cllr Paraic Brady is to press for Civil Defence and trained first responders in the fire department to be on hand for emergency cardiac arrest cases
A Longford county councillor who suffered a near fatal heart attack last year is leading calls for Civil Defence and trained first
responders in the fire department to be on hand for emergency cardiac arrest cases.
Cllr Paraic Brady will table the request at a meeting of Longford County Council this afternoon, six months after almost succumbing to a cardiac arrest.
The Fine Gael local politician revealed at the time how an an ambulance which transported him from north Longford to Cavan had, in fact, travelled from Monaghan.
"While I am grateful, it took 50 minutes for the ambulance to arrive,” he said.
"We have three fully trained paramedics in the fire service, why can't they be used?"
The motion is set to be debated at this afternoon's county council meeting.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.