Man in his 30s remains in Garda custody after arrest for the murder of Ashling Murphy
A man remains in custody in the investigation into the murder of Ashling Murphy.
The man, who is aged in his 30s, was arrested yesterday (January 18) in Co Offaly, on suspicion of murder.
Gardai said the man is being questioned at Tullamore Garda station.
The arrest was made after Gardai renewed an appeal for information, saying “significant progress” had been made with their investigation.
The body of Ms Murphy, a talented musician and teacher, was found on the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore last Wednesday.
Large crowds gathered in the village of Mountbolus and outside St Brigid’s Church, where her funeral was held yesterday.
Mourners included Irish president Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Micheál Martin.
Vigils have been held across Ireland and the world to remember Ms Murphy and to call for a change in tackling gender-based violence.
