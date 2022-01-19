Man charged with Ashling Murphy murder jeered as hundreds gather at courthouse

A man has been remanded in custody for a week charged with the murder of Ashling Murphy last Wednesday, January 12.

Jozef Puska, aged 31, Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Co Offaly appeared at a special sitting of Tullamore District Court shortly after 8pm on Wednesday evening, January 19.

Longford singer in poignant musical tribute to Ashling Murphy A talented north Longford singer has launched a musical tribute in memory of Offaly schoolteacher Ashling Murphy.

Longford councillor at centre of heart scare in ambulance response time plea A Longford county councillor who suffered a near fatal heart attack last year is leading calls for Civil Defence and trained first

responders in the fire department to be on hand for emergency cardiac arrest cases.

Detective Sergeant David Scahill gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution and said Mr Puska replied "No" when cautioned earlier.

Inspector Kieran Keyes applied to Judge Catherine Staines for a remand in custody in Cloverhill Prison to a sitting of Cloverhill District Court on January 26.

The accused, wearing a grey hoodie and trousers, was assisted by a Slovakian interpreter in court.

When Inspector Keyes briefly removed his hat, a picture of Ms Murphy could be seen inside it.

Legal aid was granted when the court was told Mr Puska was on a disability payment.

Eoin Lysaght represented him in court and was assigned as his solicitor.

A crowd estimated at 300 people shouted obscenities and jeered as he was being led into court.

As they waited for him to emerge from the courthouse to be brought down the steps and into a waiting van, some called for gardai to "Take off his mask".