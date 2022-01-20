Longford man on public order charge fined €100

A man was highly intoxicated and staggering on the road when gardai were called to deal with him, a recent sitting of Longford District Court heard.

Following the incident, Mariusz Liptak of 53 Catrun Breac, Lisbrack Road, Longford appeared before the court charged with a section 4 offence of intoxication on December 15 last at Battery Road, Longford.

Sergeant Mark Mahon outlined to the court that the defendant was highly intoxicated and was “staggering on the road” at Battery Road, when gardai called to the scene.

The defendant was unable to talk to gardai, “due to a language barrier and the amount of alcohol consumed”.

The defendant had seven previous convictions, six of which were for public order offences.

Defence solicitor Frank Gearty said the defendant is a Polish man who came to Ireland not that long ago.

“He has a serious drink problem,” Mr Gearty said. He lives with friends near Longford and is out of work at the moment. He had lost his Safe Pass documents, which he needs to find work.

“The defendant was in a bad place, but is now sober, though is still without work. There is some support for the defendant amongst the local Polish community,” Mr Gearty said.

Given the defendant’s circumstances, Judge Bernadette Owens said she would impose a fine of €100.