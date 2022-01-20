Longford job opportunities grew by 158% in 2021

Longford saw a 158% rise in the number of job opportunities offered in 2021 and further growth is expected in the coming year, according to new figures released by leading Irish recruitment company, FRS Recruitment.

The recovery in employment was felt throughout the economy last year, but Longford was the county to experience the highest percentage increase. Nationally FRS Recruitment saw the total number of job postings handled grow by 12%, reaching 81,528 in total for 2021.

Across the economy, the rise in openings was cross sectoral with significant growth experienced in the commercial, IT, healthcare, construction, life sciences and engineering, agricultural sectors as well as temporary industrial and commercial positions.

Among the career areas where FRS Recruitment recorded the largest rises in activity during 2021 were retail (up 117%), transport and logistics (up 82%), pharmacy – retail (up 69%), professional services (up 68%) and banking and financial services (up 58%).

While nationally there was a broad increase in the number of roles handled, there were some significant regional variations experienced.

In total 20 of the Republic’s 26 counties saw the number of job postings rise with the most significant increases coming in Longford (up 158%), Carlow (up 117%), Kilkenny (up 79%), Meath (up 76%), Louth (up 72%) and Cork (up 60%). Dublin also experienced strong growth (up 39%) and accounted for by the largest number of postings, 21% of the national total.