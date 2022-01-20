Lotto luck as three winning tickets sold in Longford

While a Mayo player officially captured the title of biggest winner of the night in last Saturday’s Lotto draw, 149 other players from all over Ireland, including two from Longford, shared an astonishing prize fund of almost €5.5 million at the Match 5+Bonus prize tier.

The winning tickets, claiming a prize of €36,687 each, were sold in Dunnes Stores, Weavers Site, Dublin Road, Longford and The Kiosk, 57 Dublin Street, Longford, Co Longford.

The winning numbers for Saturday, January 15 were: 02, 09, 16, 30, 37, 40 and the bonus was 23.

Meanwhile, a Longford Lotto player won €33,181 in the previous Saturday's (January 8) draw.

The winning ticket was purchased at Centra, Sligo Road, Co Longford and the winning numbers were: 04, 08, 19, 35, 36, 41 and the bonus was 23.

Twenty-four Lotto players from 13 counties scooped €33,181 each in the draw after matching five numbers.

The National Lottery is urging players to check their tickets carefully and for the 149 winners to sign the back of their tickets and keep them safe.

The lucky winners should make contact with the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage and the Irish Language.

In total more than €6 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 34 years ago.