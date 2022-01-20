Longford Women's Link play leading role in exploring the potential of female digital entrepreneurs

Longford Women's Link recently held an online meeting of the DEW project
Longford Women’s Link CEO Tara Farrell led the online kick-off meeting of the DEW project, co-funded by the Erasmus Plus Programme of the European Commission, which brings together seven organisations from five European countries (Ireland, Belgium, Italy, Spain and France).
The kick-off meeting, originally planned in Brussels, Belgium, was held in online mode due to Covid-19 restrictions.
The context for DEW is based on a number of trends - according to official reports of the EU Commission, only 30% of start-up entrepreneurs are female, despite women making up 52% of the population.
In addition, gender stereotypes and male-dominated models and networks continue to prevail to the detriment of women.
Finally, Covid-19 has seen a disproportionate impact on women with increased caring responsibilities and a concerning rise in the incidences of domestic violence.
However the DEW Project explores entrepreneurial opportunity and aims to unlock the potential of female digital entrepreneurs by providing innovative, evidence-based and practical digital entrepreneurship knowledge and tools to empower self-employability and entrepreneurship for women in Europe.
