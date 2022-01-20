Search

20 Jan 2022

Longford GAA club granted permission for floodlit astro turf pitch and walkway

Longford GAA club granted permission for floodlit astro turf pitch and walkway

Picture by Steve Pancrate from Pexels

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

20 Jan 2022

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

A Longford GAA club has been granted planning permission for the construction of floodlit astro turf pitch and walkway.

Clonguish lodged the plans for their development at Allen Park, Lamagh, Newtownforbes with Longford County Council on July 15 of last year and the planning department last week gave the project the green light. 

Longford could finally be getting a domestic violence refuge

Taoiseach promises funding for domestic violence refuge centres following death of Ashling Murphy

Longford job opportunities grew by 158% in 2021

Longford saw a 158% rise in the number of job opportunities offered in 2021 and further growth is expected in the coming year, according to new figures released by leading Irish recruitment company, FRS Recruitment.

The ambitious development will entail the construction of an astro turf playing pitch with goal posts & associated perimeter fencing & access gates.

The project will also see the erection of lighting poles with lighting fixtures together with the proposed construction of a pedestrian walkway and all ancillary site works. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media