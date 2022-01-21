Search

21 Jan 2022

Longford Decade of Centenaries lecture on 'Unionism in County Longford, 1885-1922'

Longford Decade of Centenaries lecture on 'Unionism in County Longford, 1885-1922'

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

21 Jan 2022

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

The first Decade of Centenaries lecture of the year, hosted by Longford County Library, Heritage and Archives Services, will be held on Tuesday, January 25 at 7.30pm on MS Teams.

Neil Moxham will speak on 'Unionism in County Longford, 1885-1922'.

The lecture will cover opposition to the three Home Rule Bills, electoral politics and the eventual demise of Unionism in the county.

Longford road crash victim named locally and remembered as 'a good character'

Longford ancestry of Hollywood legend Patty Duke uncovered

Anna Marie Duke was born in Elmhurst New York on December 14, 1946, and her parents were John Duke and Frances Margaret McMahon.

Neil Moxham was raised near Abbeyshrule and has had a lifelong interest in history.

He has studied local history at Dublin City University and currently works as a film archivist with the Irish Film Institute and has worked as a tour guide with the OPW at sites including St Audoen's Church, Dublin Castle and, most recently, at the new visitor centre at Dublin's Custom House.

He researches and writes on the subjects of genealogy and local history on his website.

Please email decadeofcentenaries@longfordcoco.ie  for the link.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media