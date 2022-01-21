EXPLAINED: Which Covid-19 restrictions will end at 6am on Saturday?

Taoiseach Micheal Martin is this evening announcing an end to most Covid-19 restrictions in place in Ireland from 6am on Saturday morning, January 22.

NPHET met earlier this week to discuss the current measures, concluding their meeting by sending a letter to Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly with the recommendation to end most measures.

It was left up to Cabinet to decide when to officially scrap the restrictions.

Cabinet met on Friday to discuss proposals and agreed to end a number of restrictions from 6am on Saturday.

From that time onwards, pubs and restaurants will be able to return to their normal working hours while nightclubs will once again be allowed to re-open fully. Neither setting will be required to ask for a Covid-19 vaccination or recovery cert.

Covid certs will only be required for international travel.

Full attendance will be permitted and all indoor and outdoor events. There will be no more requirement for social distancing and no limits on household visits.

The only restrictions remaining in place beyond Saturday will be the wearing of face coverings in most indoor settings, including retail and schools. However, this measure may even end some time in February, it has been indicated. to continue,

People with Covid symptoms are still expected to isolate and seek a test as per guidelines on testing currently in place.



