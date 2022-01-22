'Let's raise a glass': Longford's hospitality sector rejoice at lifting of Covid-19 restrictions

A view of the inside of Longford's Tall-Ho Bar yesterday ahead of the proposed easing of restrictions today
Longford's hospitality industry are waking up this morning to the ending of two years of Covid-19 restrictions following last night's state address by Taoiseach Micheal Martin.
From 6am today, almost all Covid measures, including the need for a digital Covid certificate for bars and restaurants, the 8pm curfew, and other social distancing rules, were finally brought to a close.
Not surprisingly, talk surrounding the Government's announcement yesterday evening has been greeted with open arms locally.
"Stools at the bar, just in case you forgot what that looked like," was how Longford town's Tally-Ho Bar reacted to the news on Facebook by posting a picture of half a dozen bar stools.
An equally light hearted tone was adopted by Longford publican Andy Byrne who chose to upload a picture of a magician with the words: "And....just like that....it's gone."
And like Mr Martin as he delivered his address to the nation yesterday evening, Cooney's Hotel in Ballymahon posted a picture of two cocktails, adding simply: "Today is a good day....let's raise a glass."
