Government sets out future of Pandemic Unemployment Payment

The Government has approved future plans for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP).

The new arrangements agreed for the PUP scheme are as follows:

PUP will close for new applications on 22 January 2022 in line with the Government decision to lift restrictions.

With effect from 8 March 2022, anyone still in receipt of the PUP will move to a weekly rate of €208. This represents a four week extension on what was previously announced.

PUP recipients will start transitioning to standard jobseeker terms, and if eligible, will move onto a jobseeker payment effective from 5 April 2022. Minister Humphreys said: “The Pandemic Unemployment Payment has been an absolutely vital support for workers and their families.

“What was originally intended to be just a six week short-term payment will now last for over two years with over €9 Billion in payments issued to workers.

“In line with the widespread lifting of restrictions, the Government has today approved plans for the winding down of the PUP over the coming months.

“The decision to lift restrictions represents a hugely positive step which will see tens of thousands of people return to work over the coming weeks as the country begins to return to normal.”