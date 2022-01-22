The latest Covid-19 figures

Coronavirus Covid-19
A further 10,600 positive cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Ireland for Saturday, January 22, 2022.
Longford's hospitality industry are waking up this morning to the ending of two years of Covid-19 restrictions following last night's state address by Taoiseach Micheal Martin.
As of 8am today, 836 people were in hospital with the virus, 78 of whom were receiving treatment in intensive care.
