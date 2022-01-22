Deaths in Longford - Saturday, January 22, 2022

Brian (Breen) Gill, Culray, Aughnacliffe, Longford



The death occurred, following an accident, on Thursday, January 20, 2022 of Brian (Breen) Gill, Culray, Aughnacliffe, Longford. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Annmarie and Monica, their mother Kitty and grandson Ethan, brother John, sisters Sheila, Rosemary, Celine, Bernadette, Helen and Rita, brothers in law, sister in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. RIP.

Reposing at the residence of his sister Bernadette and brother in law Sean Connolly, Culray, Aughnacliffe, on Saturday, January 22 from 12pm until 5pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, January 23 at 1pm in St Joseph's Church Purth, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Walk through only. House private on Sunday morning please.

Marian Griffin (née Dunleavy), Clooncumber, Mohill, Leitrim / Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, at her home, on Friday, January 21, 2022 of Marian Griffin (née Dunleavy), Clooncumber, Mohill, Leitrim / Longford.

House private to family and friends, please. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Reda Miliauskaite, 18 Paraic Colum Heights, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 of Reda Miliauskaite, 18 Paraic Colum Heights, Longford. Reda will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family, son Lukas, daughter Austeja, sister Aiste, relatives, neighbours and her many good friends. You are someone special, Someone good and true, You will never be forgotten, We thought the world of you. May you rest in peace.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Sunday, January 23 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Funeral mass on Monday, January 24 in St Mel's Cathedral, Longford, at 11am, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd, Cavan. Please remember to practice social distancing and wear a face covering at all times.

Francis Anthony (Tony) Carolan, Cloonmacart, Drumlish, Longford



The death occurred, unexpectedly at Hillingdon Hospital, London, on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 of Francis Anthony (Tony) Carolan, formerly of Cloonmacart, Drumlish, Longford.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Margaret. He will be sadly missed by his three children Fiona, Annette, Anthony, his grandchildren Frankie, Christopher, Kerrie, Alfie, Grace, Hannah, great grandchildren, brothers, sister, relatives and many friends. He was loved by many, May he Rest in Peace.

The funeral will be arriving at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Hayes, for mass at 12 noon on Friday, February 18. Burial afterwards will be at Kensal Green Cemetery, 2pm.

Kevin Quinn, England / Newtownforbes, Longford

The death occurred, in England, on Monday, January 17, 2022 of Kevin Quinn, England and formerly of Kilnashee, Longford, and 6 Castle Gardens, Newtownforbes, Co Longford.

He is predeceased by his father Henry and brother Conny. Kevin will be forever missed by his family, wife Susan, mother Nan, brothers Michael, Sean and Henry, sisters Elizabeth, Mary and Ann, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends here in Ireland and England. Close to our hearts you will always stay, Loved and remembered every day. Rest in Peace Kevin.

Cremation Service will take place on February 18, 2022 in England. A Memorial Service will take place in St Mary's Church, Newtownforbes, Co Longford, at a later date.

Pat (Patrick) Costello, Briskill Cross Lower, Newtownforbes, Longford / Sligo



The death occurred, peacefully at home after a long illness in the care of his family, on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 of Pat (Patrick) Costello, Briskill Cross Lower, Newtownforbes, Longford and formerly of Shannon Eighter, Bundoran Rd, Co Sligo and No 10 Teffia Park, Longford. He is predeceased by his wife Mary who died on (November 14, 2021), granddaughter Sarah, parents Willie-Joe and Kathleen, brothers Sean and Brian and sister Lilly. Pat will be forever missed by his heartbroken family, sons Edward, Patrick, Adrian, Derek, Andrew, Paul and Niall, daughters Sandra and Jackie daughters-in-law Madilen, Fiona, Philomena, Bernie and Deirdre, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brother Eamon (Sligo), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Reunited with his beloved Mary. Rest in Peace.

Funeral cortege will leave his home at 10.35am on Saturday, January 22 to arrive to St Mary's Church, Newtownforbes, for funeral mass at 11am, followed with burial in local cemetery.

Funeral mass can be viewed live on Newtownforbes-Churchtv.ie

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Family Carers Ireland / Home Help, c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member. To protect everyone at this difficult time, Pat's home will be private at all times please. Please practice social distancing and wear a face covering at all times.

Anne Carmel (Carmel) Taylor (née Gill), Commons North, Rathcline Road, Lanesboro, Longford



The death occurred, in the loving care of the staff of Marie Curie Hospice, Liverpool, on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 of Anne Carmel (Carmel) Taylor (nee Gill) of Druids Park, Calderstones, Liverpool, England and formerly of Commons North, Rathcline Road, Lanesboro, County Longford. Beloved wife of Duncan Taylor. Carmel will be deeply missed by her husband Duncan, sisters Margaret Bawle and Helen Farrell, brothers in law Michael Bawle and Peter Farrell, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, extended family, and friends.May She Rest In Peace.

Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Saturday, January 22, in the Church of the Blessed Virgin, Newtowncashel, followed by interment of Carmel’s ashes at Cashel Cemetery, Newtowncashel, Co Longford. Carmel’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed here: https://churchtv.ie/newtowncashel.html Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h’anam dílis.

In the interests of public health, attendance at the Service will be restricted in line with social distancing protocols and government guidelines. Cards and messages of sympathy can be given to any members of Carmel’s extended family.

Patricia (Patty) Spillane (née Ellis), Arva, Co Cavan

The death occurred on Thursday, December 30, 2021 of Patricia (Patty) Spillane (nee Ellis), Arva, Co Cavan and Luton, England. Predeceased by her husband Liam in 2016. She will be sadly missed by her son Brendan (Luton), daughter Una (Navan), grandson Stephen, extended family, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan this Saturday evening, January 22 from 4pm until 6pm. Removal on Sunday evening, January 23 arriving at the Sacred Heart Church, Arva at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Monday morning, January 24 at 11am followed by burial in Cornea Cemetery. Please continue to comply with Covid 19 Government guidelines with regard to social distancing, handshaking and face-coverings.

Teresa Finlay (née Fair), Loch Gowna, Co Cavan / Mayo



The death occurred, peacefully, at Virginia Health Centre, on Thursday, January 20, 2022 of Teresa Finlay (nee Fair) Loch Gowna, Co Cavan, formerly of Mayo and London. Predeceased by her husband Brendan. Sadly missed by her treasured family, daughters; Caroline, Josephine, Eileen and Monica, sons in law; Richard, Selwyn, Peter and Nick, grandchildren; Róisín, Siobhán, Amy, Patrick, Molly, James, Annie and Lucy great-grandchildren; Órla and Rufus, extended family and a large circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

Teresa's remains will be reposing at Lakelands Funeral Home and Crematorium, Cavan (H12 RF78) from 5pm to 7pm on Friday, January 21. Requiem Mass will be held on Saturday, January 22 at 11am in the Church of the Holy Family, Loch Gowna (H12 FT54) with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/parishofgownaandmullinalaghta

Due to the current restrictions and guidelines walk through only at the Funeral Home and Church with no handshaking and face coverings must be worn at all times.

Kevin Dowd, Mullahoran, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, January 13, 2022 of Kevin Dowd, London and formerly of Loughduff, Mullahoran, Co Cavan. Sadly missed by his wife Breda, children; John, Sheena, Ciara and Kevin, grandchildren; Jack and Ava, daughter-in- law Katie, sons in law; Tim and Aaron, brother John, nieces, nephews and extended family. Rest in Peace.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

Margaret (Mag) Fagan, Church Street, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of her family, the staff of the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, and the Palliative Care Team, on Friday, January 21, 2022 of Margaret (Mag) Fagan, Church Street, Castlepollard, Co. Westmeath.

Predeceased by her parents Vincent and Maureen, her brother Paddy and her niece Serena. Sadly missed by her brother Liam, sisters Mary and Breda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. May Margaret rest in peace.

Reposing at Shaw’s Funeral Home, Bishopsgate Street, Mullingar on Saturday, January 22 from 3.30pm, followed by removal to St Michael’s Church, Castlepollard, arriving at 5.30pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, January 23 at 11.30am, with burial afterwards in St Michael’s Cemetery, Castlepollard. Family flowers only please; donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar. Please click the following link to view a live broadcast of Margaret’s Funeral Mass: https://castlepollard-church-1.click2stream.com/ .

The family would like to thank the staff of Cluain Lir, Old Longford Road, Mullingar. Funeral arrangements in compliance with HSE advice and Government regulations. The family thanks you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time.

Christopher Melia, Green Street, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully in the excellent care of the nurses and staff at St Camillus Nursing Home Killucan, on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 of Christopher Melia, 2 Green Street, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath and formerly Fore, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath. Deeply regretted by his daughter Christine, his sister Margaret (Wales),grandsons Vincent and Daniel, granddaughter Victoria, great grandchildren Samuel, Bennett, Genevieve, Stevie and Quin, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Christopher Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;