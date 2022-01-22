Down Memory Lane 2012 | Longford Slashers GAA celebration and dance pictures from a decade ago

With Taoiseach Micheál Martin announcing yesterday evening (Friday, January 21, 2022) the lifting of practically all Covid-19 restrictions, Longford organisations and clubs will no doubt be very busy organising social occasions, dinner dances and medal presentations that were put on hold since the pandemic gripped in March 2020.
To whet your appetite for a return to socialising, here is a gallery of pictures from the Longford Slashers GAA celebration and dinner dance from January 2012, all of a decade ago.
It was a great night and we hope you enjoy this bumper gallery of photographic memories. Don't forget to tag and share with your friends!
