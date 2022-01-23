How many electric cars were sold in Longford last year?

Approximately 49 electric vehicles were sold to Longford people in 2021.

The Government released data that 49 EV purchase grants went to new car owners in the county.

There were 29 EV purchase grants in Leitrim, 73 in Roscommon, 114 in Cavan, 169 in Sligo and 346 in Donegal.

VW ID 4, VW ID3 and Kia E-Niro were the most popular choices for fully electric vehicles purchased last year.

A national charging infrastucture strategy is due to be published for public consultation early this year which will set out a pathway to stay ahead of demand over the critical period out to 2030.

Preparations are underway to establish an Office of Low Emission Vehicles in the Government. This Office will play an important role in our transition to zero emission vehicles. It will co-ordinate measures to support the uptake of EVs and the rollout of charge point infrastructure.

Minister Eamon Ryan said, "My Department is also developing a new scheme which will support the installation of destination charge points in locations such as hotels, visitor centres and parks. This new initiative will help provide another critical link in the overall network for public charging."