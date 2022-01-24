Eight Longford schools secure €2.6m government funding boost

Longford/Westmeath TD Joe Flaherty has hailed the Government's decision to approve over €2.5m to eight Longford schools under the Summer Works programme
Eight Longford schools are celebrating a €2.6m government funding boost this morning under the State's Summer Works programme.
Education Minister Norma Foley issued the seven figure sum in a move which will allow schools to carry out small and medium scale building works, that will improve and upgrade existing school buildings, such as the installation of new windows or structural improvements.
Longford/Westmeath Fianna Fáil TD Joe Flaherty said the announcement represented further proof of the Government's commitment to education providers in Co Longford.
“School communities have done an exceptional job in adapting to the changes required to operate safely in a Covid-19 environment," he said.
"A key government priority is to continue to support and sustain the operation of schools in this context. I am especially pleased that some of the local projects include window improvement / replacement projects and will assist in managing ventilation in these schools.”
The eight schools included in the announcement includes six secondary schools as well as the Sacred Heart NS and Scoil Mhuire NS in Granard and Clondra respectively. The six secondary schools are:
-Cnoc Mhuire Granard
-Ard Schoil Phadraig, Granard
-St Mel’s College, Longford
-Templemichael College, Longford
-Moyne Community School
-Lanesboro Community College
