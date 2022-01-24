Transport bosses 'must prioritise' N4 upgrade, says Longford senator

The upgrade of the N4 road from Mullingar to Roosky must be prioritised given its centrality to the economic development of the Midlands and the North West regions, Fine Gael Senator Micheal Carrigy has said.

Senator Carrigy called on Transport Infrastructure Ireland senior figures to look again at investing in a project which has, for several years, been a regular bone of contention at local political and business level.

“The number one priority for Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) should be making sure that all regions have connectivity to our capital via high quality road infrastructure," he said.

“Looking across the country, we have motorways between Dublin and Waterford, Cork, Limerick, Galway and Belfast. However, when we turn to the North West and Midlands, the area has been left behind with no motorway past Mullingar.

“The 53km stretch of the N4 between Mullingar and Roosky is not up to standard for the amount of traffic using it. Work has been ongoing for some time to put a plan in place to upgrade the road and consultants working on the project are now just weeks away from announcing a preferred route.

“However, while the project has been included in the National Development Plan, the financial backing has not been allocated for 2022 to allow the project to progress through consultation phase so as to identify the preferred route”

“All lands within the 10 proposed routes will be frozen until funding becomes available. At this stage, it looks like the funding won’t be in place until 2026. If we have to wait another four years, the whole process will have to start all over again with all work to date effectively wasted.

“The upgrade of the N4 affects Longford/Westmeath, North Roscommon, Mayo, Sligo/Leitrim and Donegal. If we are serious about revitalising our rural villages and towns, and increasing connectivity nationally, the TII must step up to the plate and ensure the funding is available immediately to allow this project progress as soon as possible,” concluded Senator Carrigy.