Search

24 Jan 2022

'Boxer' Moran loses out to Hogan in bid to return to Westmeath County Council

‘Boxer’ welcomes Government commitment to review US pre-clearance at Dublin and Shannon airports

Former Longford/Westmeath, Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran has lost out in his bid to return to Westmeath County Council

Reporter:

News Reporter

24 Jan 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Former Sinn Féin councillor Paul Hogan has seen off Kevin 'Boxer' Moran in the race to succeed the one time Independent Longford Westmeath TD's son on Westmeath County Council.

 

Mr Moran, who served as Minister of State for public works before he lost the Dáil seat, was hoping to to replace his son Jamie, who resigned his council seat earlier this month.

However councillors instead voted for Athlone's Paul Hogan, following a special meeting held earlier today. 

A general election candidate in 2007, 2011 and 2016, Mr Hogan is a former Sinn Fein councillor who left the party in 2018.

At a meeting of the local authority this afternoon, Mr Hogan won the vote by a margin of 12 votes to 6.

The Leader has, so far, unsuccessfully attempted to make contact with Mr Moran this evening in the wake of the vote.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media