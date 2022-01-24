'Boxer' Moran loses out to Hogan in bid to return to Westmeath County Council

Former Longford/Westmeath, Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran has lost out in his bid to return to Westmeath County Council
Former Sinn Féin councillor Paul Hogan has seen off Kevin 'Boxer' Moran in the race to succeed the one time Independent Longford Westmeath TD's son on Westmeath County Council.
Mr Moran, who served as Minister of State for public works before he lost the Dáil seat, was hoping to to replace his son Jamie, who resigned his council seat earlier this month.
However councillors instead voted for Athlone's Paul Hogan, following a special meeting held earlier today.
A general election candidate in 2007, 2011 and 2016, Mr Hogan is a former Sinn Fein councillor who left the party in 2018.
At a meeting of the local authority this afternoon, Mr Hogan won the vote by a margin of 12 votes to 6.
The Leader has, so far, unsuccessfully attempted to make contact with Mr Moran this evening in the wake of the vote.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.