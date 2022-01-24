Deaths in Longford - Monday, January 24, 2022

Jack Finn, Moigh, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at his residence, on Sunday, January 23, 2022 of Jack Finn, Moigh, Ballymahon, Longford. Deeply regretted by his sister Carmel, his sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Funeral mass for Jack will take place this Tuesday, January 25 in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, at 12 noon followed by burial in Shrule Cemetery.

Eugene (Janey) Brady, Camagh, Abbeylara, Longford, N39 PY58



The death occurred, peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, January 23, 2022 of Eugene (Janey) Brady, Camagh, Abbeylara, Longford, N39 PY58. Predeceased by his mother Rose, father James, brothers Patrick and John and sister-in-law Helen. Devoted husband of Roseanne (Moran) and cherished dad to Helen, Theresa, James and John. Sadly missed by his loving family, sons-in-law Vincent and Fintan, daughter-in-law Michelle, adoring grandchildren Ethan, Lauren, Aaron, Cormac, Leon, Adam and Jamie, brothers Michael, Jimmy and Joe, sisters Annie and Sr. Rose, nieces, nephews, relatives, many friends and neighbours. May He Rest In Peace.

Janey will be reposing at his home in Camagh, Abbeylara (eircode N39PY58) on Monday, January 24 from 5pm to 9pm. Removal from Janey’s home to St Bernard’s Church, Abbeylara, on Tuesday, January 25 arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Catherine Reilly Clarke, Sheepmoor Grove, Blanchardstown, Dublin / Coolarty, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in St Francis Hospice, Dublin, surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, January 23, 2022 of Catherine Reilly Clarke, Sheepmoor Grove, Blanchardstown, Dublin and formerly of the Bog Rd, Leitrim, Coolarty, Co Longford. She is predeceased by her parents Michael and Kathleen and brother James. Catherine will be sadly missed by her family, sons Sean, Patrick and Adrian and their father Sean, brothers Anthony, Pauric, Peter and Meahal, daughter-in-law Catherine, partners Maria and Lynn, sister-in-law Vera, her beloved grandchildren Richard, Emily, Sarah and Seana-lynn, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends both in Dublin and Longford, also her work colleagues of 27 years in St Joseph's Hospital, Clonskilly, Dublin. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace Catherine.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Tuesday, January 25 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral cortege will leave Connell's Funeral Home, on Wednesday, January 26 at 11am traveling via her home (Leitrim, Coolarty) en route to St Mary's Church, Granard, for funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Granardkill Cemetery.

The family would like to thank all who looked after Catherine during her illness, those who cared for her in her home, the staff of St Francis Hospice, St Luke's Hospital and the Irish Cancer Society.

Kathleen Tierney (née Cunningham), Sainte Therese, Broomfield East, Midleton, Cork / Granard, Longford



The death occurred, very peacefully, in the wonderful care of the doctors and staff of Ward 3B University Hospital Cork., on Saturday, January 22, 2022 of Kathleen Theresa Tierney (née Cunningham), Sainte Therese, Broomfield East, Midleton, Cork and formerly of Clooneen, Granard, Co Longford. Predeceased by her cherished daughter Shirley Tierney Everatt and recently by her beloved husband Paddy J Tierney.

Heartbroken and missed by her wonderful daughter Brenda and her ever loving son Mervyn. Also missed by her sister Breda Flood and her husband Pat (New Jersey), Sisters in law Rose and Beatrice Cunningham (Granard), Mary Tierney (Butlersbridge, Cavan), brother in law Vincent Tierney (Kettering, UK), his wife Elizabeth, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, Eileen, nieces, nephews, in-laws and her many friends, particularly her best friend Sue Perrott who visited, supported and helped her twice weekly for the past number of years.

A huge thank you must also go to Brenda for her wonderful Home Caring 24/7 for Mam for the past 3 and a half years and also for Dad for the first 1 and a half years of a 3 year period. Practically single-handedly she ensured that both their final wishes were brought to fruition with immense dignity and grace. May Kathleen Rest In Peace.

Prayers will take place on Monday, January 24 at 5pm in O'Farrell's Funeral Home, Riversideway, Midleton, for immediate family. Kathleen's funeral cortege will leave her home on Tuesday, January 25 at 10.30am en route to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary Midleton for 11am funeral Mass followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery to be reunited with her loved ones. The Funeral Mass will be available to view on Parish T.V. http://midletonparish.ie

Because of Covid-19 and the lifting of restrictions and the remaining uncertainty with regard to the high numbers, Brenda and Mervyn wish to express that nobody should be obligated to travel and that everybody can remain safe in their own homes and view Kathleen's Mass on Parish T.V. Remaining safe is essential. House strictly private.

Marian Griffin (née Dunleavy), Clooncumber, Mohill, Leitrim / Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, at her home, on Friday, January 21, 2022 of Marian Griffin (née Dunleavy), Clooncumber, Mohill, Leitrim / Longford. Beloved wife of Dominic and dear mother to Karen. Sadly missed by her loving husband and daughter, son in law Ollie, brothers Michael and JJ, sisters Pauline and Rita, brothers-in-law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Marion Rest in Peace.

Marion will repose at her home Tuesday, January 25 from 4pm to 8pm (walk through only). Marion’s funeral cortege will leave her home at 11.30am on Wednesday, January 26 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Gortletteragh for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the local cemetery. Please refrain from hand shaking, wear masks and use hand sanitiser.

Reda Miliauskaite, 18 Paraic Colum Heights, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 of Reda Miliauskaite, 18 Paraic Colum Heights, Longford. Reda will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family, son Lukas, daughter Austeja, sister Aiste, relatives, neighbours and her many good friends. You are someone special, Someone good and true, You will never be forgotten, We thought the world of you. May you rest in peace.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Sunday, January 23 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Funeral mass on Monday, January 24 in St Mel's Cathedral, Longford, at 11am, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd, Cavan. Please remember to practice social distancing and wear a face covering at all times.

Katie (Kathleen) Brady (née Donohoe), Rathfarnham, Dublin / Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, in her 96th year at the Queen of Peace Centre, Rathgar, on Saturday, January 22, 2022 of Katie (Kathleen) Brady (née Donohoe), Rathfarnham, Dublin and Gortermone, Carrigallen, Leitrim. Beloved wife of the late Paddy and loving Mam of Tony, Mary, Catherine and Thérèse; sadly missed by her loving son, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother Jimmy, sisters-in-law Ethna and Rose, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing on Tuesday afternoon, January 25 from 3pm-6pm at the Larry Massey Funeral Home, the Eden Centre, Grange Road, Rathfarnham. Removal on Wednesday afternoon, January 26 to the Church of the Holy Spirit, Ballyroan arriving for 1.30pm Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Bohernabreena Cemetery. (Face masks must be worn in the Funeral Home and church).

To view Katie's funeral Mass please click on the following link on Wednesday at 1.30pm Funeral Service - Katie Brady

The Brady family would like to thank all the Nurses and staff of the Queen of Peace Nursing Home for the wonderful care shown to Katie over the last few years.

Bridget Farrell (née Donnellan), Belville, Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of her family and the staff at Castlemanor Nursing Home, Cavan, on Saturday, January 22, 2022 of Bridget Farrell (née Donnellan), Belville, Ballinagh, Cavan and and formerly Blackhills, Bailieboro, Co Cavan. Beloved wife of the late Tom Farrell and devoted Mother of Linda McSherry. Bridget will be very sadly missed by her loving daughter, son in law Charles, her adored grandchildren Emma and her husband Owen, Paul and his wife Anne-Marie, her great grandchildren Ella, Charlie, Thomas and Robin, sister Patricia Gilsenan and her husband Raymond, Baileboro, brother Philip Donnellan and his wife Agnes, Ballyjamesduff, all her extended family, neighbours and many friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the McMahon Funeral Home, Farnham Road, Cavan, on Monday evening, January 24 from 6pm until 8pm. As we are still affected by Covid, masks must be worn at the Funeral Home with no hand shakes and walk through, please. Funeral will arrive at St Felim’s Church, Ballinagh, on Tuesday morning, January 25 for Requiem Mass at 11am. Following Mass, the cortege will proceed to the new cemetery, Crossdoney Road, for committal prayers and burial in the family plot. The family would like to thank each of you for your understanding, co-operation and support.

Francis Anthony (Tony) Carolan, Cloonmacart, Drumlish, Longford



The death occurred, unexpectedly at Hillingdon Hospital, London, on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 of Francis Anthony (Tony) Carolan, formerly of Cloonmacart, Drumlish, Longford.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Margaret. He will be sadly missed by his three children Fiona, Annette, Anthony, his grandchildren Frankie, Christopher, Kerrie, Alfie, Grace, Hannah, great grandchildren, brothers, sister, relatives and many friends. He was loved by many, May he Rest in Peace.

The funeral will be arriving at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Hayes, for mass at 12 noon on Friday, February 18. Burial afterwards will be at Kensal Green Cemetery, 2pm.

Kevin Quinn, England / Newtownforbes, Longford

The death occurred, in England, on Monday, January 17, 2022 of Kevin Quinn, England and formerly of Kilnashee, Longford, and 6 Castle Gardens, Newtownforbes, Co Longford.

He is predeceased by his father Henry and brother Conny. Kevin will be forever missed by his family, wife Susan, mother Nan, brothers Michael, Sean and Henry, sisters Elizabeth, Mary and Ann, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends here in Ireland and England. Close to our hearts you will always stay, Loved and remembered every day. Rest in Peace Kevin.

Cremation Service will take place on February 18, 2022 in England. A Memorial Service will take place in St Mary's Church, Newtownforbes, Co Longford, at a later date.

Patricia (Patty) Spillane (née Ellis), Arva, Co Cavan

The death occurred on Thursday, December 30, 2021 of Patricia (Patty) Spillane (nee Ellis), Arva, Co Cavan and Luton, England. Predeceased by her husband Liam in 2016. She will be sadly missed by her son Brendan (Luton), daughter Una (Navan), grandson Stephen, extended family, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan this Saturday evening, January 22 from 4pm until 6pm. Removal on Sunday evening, January 23 arriving at the Sacred Heart Church, Arva at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Monday morning, January 24 at 11am followed by burial in Cornea Cemetery. Please continue to comply with Covid 19 Government guidelines with regard to social distancing, handshaking and face-coverings.

Kevin Dowd, Mullahoran, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, January 13, 2022 of Kevin Dowd, London and formerly of Loughduff, Mullahoran, Co Cavan. Sadly missed by his wife Breda, children; John, Sheena, Ciara and Kevin, grandchildren; Jack and Ava, daughter-in- law Katie, sons in law; Tim and Aaron, brother John, nieces, nephews and extended family. Rest in Peace.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

Christopher Melia, Green Street, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully in the excellent care of the nurses and staff at St Camillus Nursing Home Killucan, on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 of Christopher Melia, 2 Green Street, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath and formerly Fore, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath. Deeply regretted by his daughter Christine, his sister Margaret (Wales), grandsons Vincent and Daniel, granddaughter Victoria, great grandchildren Samuel, Bennett, Genevieve, Stevie and Quin, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Christopher Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday, January 24, 2022, at 12 noon in St Feichin's Church, Fore. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The family would like to thank you for your consideration at this sad time. Christopher's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link; https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-fechins-fore

