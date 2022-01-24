UPDATE: Man (20s) being treated in hospital after being knocked down in Longford estate

Longford Gardai are investigating the circumstances behind an incident in a Longford housing estate this evening
A Longford man is in hospital tonight after being struck by a vehicle in a local housing estate.
The man, who is in his late 20s, was injured in an incident at around 4:30pm in the Ardnacassa area of town.
He sustained what have been described as non life threatening injuries and is currently under the care of medics at Mullingar's Midland Regional Hosptal.
As revealed earlier by longfordleader.ie, detectives are probing if there was a more sinister element to the incident with inquiries also focusing on reports a firearm may have been produced.
The Leader also understands detectives are investigating whether the victim, who is well known to gardai, was targeted as part of a traveller dispute.
A number of patrol cars attended the scene alongside paramedics who tended to the man at the scene.
A garda spokesperson declined to comment on whether a firearm had been used, stating only to say gardai had attended a 'road traffic incident'.
For more, follow longfordleader.ie
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.