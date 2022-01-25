175 residential buildings in Longford under construction

Search

25 Jan 2022

The latest GeoDirectory Residential Buildings Report has found that 149 new residential address points were added to the GeoDirectory database in 2021 in Longford, while a further 175 residential buildings were under construction in the county in Q4 2021.

The report, published by GeoDirectory and prepared by EY, found that the number of new residential address points added to the GeoDirectory database nationally in 2021 fell by 17.4% compared to the previous year.

In total 18,047 new address points were recorded in Ireland in 2021, with over a quarter located in Dublin (29.6%), a year-on-year decrease of 26% in the capital. At 48.9%, almost half of the total of new addresses were found in the Greater Dublin Area of Dublin, Meath, Kildare and Wicklow.

Longford senator claims new vacant and derelict property laws will be 'game-changer' in tackling housing crisis

Extending first-time buyer initiatives to vacant and derelict homes will be a significant help to young people looking to buy and renovate their own home.

 



In Q4 2021, the vacancy rate in Longford stood at 8.3%. This was higher than the national vacancy rate of 4.4%.
In total, there were 90,158 vacant dwellings recorded in the State in Q4 2021, representing 4.4% of the national housing stock and a marginal 0.1ppt decrease since Q4 2020. Year-on-year residential vacancy rates decreased in 20 of the 26 counties.

GeoDirectory defines a derelict building as one which has typically been dormant for several years and requires structural work or reconstruction before it can be re-occupied. A total of 474 derelict residential units were located in Longford in December 2021.

UPDATE: Man (20s) being treated in hospital after being knocked down in Longford estate

A Longford man is in hospital tonight after being struck by a vehicle in a local housing estate.



In December 2021, there were 22,096 derelict residential units across the country. This represented a 7.3% drop in the number of units since December 2016.

The average residential property price in County Longford was €142,298 in the twelve months to October 2021, with a total of 383 transactions taking place. Looking specifically at the towns in the county, the average price in Longford town was €140,534.

