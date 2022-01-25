175 residential buildings in Longford under construction
The latest GeoDirectory Residential Buildings Report has found that 149 new residential address points were added to the GeoDirectory database in 2021 in Longford, while a further 175 residential buildings were under construction in the county in Q4 2021.
The report, published by GeoDirectory and prepared by EY, found that the number of new residential address points added to the GeoDirectory database nationally in 2021 fell by 17.4% compared to the previous year.
In total 18,047 new address points were recorded in Ireland in 2021, with over a quarter located in Dublin (29.6%), a year-on-year decrease of 26% in the capital. At 48.9%, almost half of the total of new addresses were found in the Greater Dublin Area of Dublin, Meath, Kildare and Wicklow.
