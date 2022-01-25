€700,000 funding boost for Longford's St Christopher’s Services

Following a visit to Longford by the Minister for Disabilities, Anne Rabbitte and regional HSE officials to Longford this week, Joe Flaherty TD has confirmed an additional €700,000 capital allocation for St Christopher’s Services.

The additional funding will enable the disability service providers to complete the refurbishment of the 200 year old, three-storey, former prison governor’s house on the Battery Rd complex.

Welcoming the funding, Deputy Flaherty said, “The service has already refurbished the ground floor section of the building and this additional funding will enable the completion of the proposed works across the first and second floor.” The Longford TD said that the Minister was hugely impressed by the works.

The day long visit also saw the Minister and officials visit the Services’ new building which is located at the Axis Centre and from where, it provides its new school leaver service.

Deputy Flaherty commented, “The ‘New Directions’ care model seeks to ensure that 'day services' takes the form of individualised outcome-focussed supports to allow adults using those services to live a life of their choosing in accordance with their own wishes, needs and aspirations.”

Deputy Flaherty said the Axis Centre buildings and the ongoing works at the former governor’s house, rate amongst the finest examples of the new care model anywhere in the country. Paying tribute to the service providers and staff, he remarked, “It was really heartening to see the exceptionally high standard of care and service being provided in Longford and this is certainly reflected in the HSE’s and Minister Rabbitte’s commitment to the service.

Meanwhile both Deputy Flaherty and Minister Rabbitte said they would be speaking with Minister Stephen Donnelly later this and urging him to ensure that frontline disability workers will receive the €1,000 Covid payment.

Minister for Disabilities, Anne Rabbitte TD (4th from right) visited a number of St Christopher’s facilities in Longford town on Monday. Photo also includes Senator Micheál Carrigy, Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Peggy Nolan, Deputy Joe Flaherty, Longford Municipal District Cathaoirleach Cllr Uruemu Adejinmi and Derek Scanlon, CEO St Christopher’s Picture: Twitter St Christopher's Longford @StChrisLongford