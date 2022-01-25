A whole new world at Longford libraries

Now that the dark winter evenings are here and most of us are obeying public health guidelines and staying at home, what better way of relaxing in the comfort of your own armchair than with a good book.



The famous actor Al Pacino said: “Books give us someplace to go when we have to stay where we are”, something many people discovered during Covid-19.



Have you ever considered visiting your local library to find out about all the services it has to offer?

There is something for everyone there – books, internet access, study spaces, book clubs, exhibitions, and a host of free cultural and community events to suit all ages.There is a library in every town in county Longford, including Ballymahon, Drumlish, Granard, Lanesboro, Longford, and of course Edgeworthstown, where a new state-of-the-art community library has recently opened.Libraries are free, safe, welcoming spaces in the heart of the community, where anyone can sit and relax for as long as they wish, browse shelves, read a book or newspaper, or use a computer, with absolutely no cost involved.Libraries are available to everyone, to the young and the not-so-young, and they are very family-friendly with helpful, knowledgeable staff ready to assist with whatever information is needed.Throughout Covid-19, Longford Library Services continued to reach out to members of the community in person, on the telephone and online through the library website LongfordLibrary.ie and on social media.

A very diverse programme of online events including music, art, mindfulness, gardening, cookery and much more ran on a weekly basis. In addition, for those who were housebound, local library branches provided a delivery service with the assistance of Longford Civil Defence.Longford County Librarian Mary Carleton-Reynolds said, “All of our libraries are welcoming, open community spaces with lots to interest everyone young and old. We are delighted that more and more people are discovering their local library, and are participating in the many programmes and regular events that take place there, including creative writing, art and music, health and wellbeing, exhibitions, storytelling, coding classes for children, basic digital skills classes, knit and stitch groups and much more.”Some interesting facts you may not know about your local library:

If you are a member of one library, you can use any library nationwide and all public libraries are free.

Your library card gives you access to over 12 million books, e-books, audiobooks, newspapers and magazines. These can be downloaded straight onto your phone, tablet, computer etc.

All Longford County libraries have free WIFI, computers, printing and scanning facilities and free digital skills classes are available for those wishing to learn more about the internet.

Through a very efficient national library delivery service, you can get a book from any library in the country delivered in a few days to your local library.

Longford Library branches have teamed up with Music Generation Longford to offer a music instrument lending service to anyone wishing to learn how to play an instrument. This includes everything from a tin whistle to banjo, fiddle, cello and much more. This service is currently available in Ballymahon and Granard libraries and it is hoped it will be rolled out to other libraries very soon.

Prior to Covid-19, a number of our libraries were operating as My Open Libraries, where customers could access the library seven days a week from 8am to 10pm outside of normal staffed opening hours. This service will resume in Ballymahon, Granard and Edgeworthstown Libraries whenever public health restrictions allow.

There is plenty of news and information on upcoming events on Longford Library Services social media channels including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.