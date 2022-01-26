Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Patrick Dalton, Chicago, U.S.A and formerly of Castlebrock, Ballinalee, Longford



The death occurred on Monday, January 3, 2022 of Patrick Dalton, Chicago, U.S.A and formerly of Castlebrock, Ballinalee, Longford. Predeceased by his father Jimmy and by his brother Seamus. Patrick will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, mother Kay (nee Connell), sisters Caroline and Geraldine, brother Kevin, girlfriend Annette, brothers-in-law Thomas and Stephen, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home on Thursday, January 27 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm (walk through only). Mass of the Resurrection on Friday, January 28 at 12noon in St James’ Church, Clonbroney, interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust – go to www.kevinbellrepatriationtrust.com

The funeral mass will be streamed live on the Parish of Clonbroney Facebook page - click here - The streaming is not provided or managed by The Funeral Home.

Noel Rock, St Matthew's Park, Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by his loving family at the Regional Hospital Mullingar, on Monday, January 24, 2022 of Noel Rock, St Matthew's Park, Ballymahon, Longford. Sadly missed by his loving wife Marian, daughter Lisa, son Patrick, sisters Marie and Ann, daughter-in-law Elaine, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sister-in-laws, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday, January 26. Removal will be this Thursday, January 27 at 7pm in St. Matthew's Church, Ballymahon. Funeral Mass is at 12 noon on Friday, January 28 followed by burial in Shrule Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed on the following link https://www.facebook.com/St-Matthews-Church-Ballymahon-105348291110682/

Joseph Christopher Burns, Botanic Avenue, Drumcondra, Dublin / Granard, Longford

The death occurred, at the Mater Hospital Dublin surrounded by his family, on Monday, January 24, 2022 of Joseph Christopher Burns, Botanic Avenue, Drumcondra, Dublin and formerly Aughnagarron, Granard, Co Longford. Predeceased by his father Conor, mother Mary, brothers John and Con. Joseph is survived and will be sadly missed by his loving wife Josephine, his daughters Sandra and Grace and their partners, his adoring grandchildren Sophia, Leah and Jack, brothers Harry and Seamus, sister Eileen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law , nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends and neighbours. May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home Barrack Street, Granard, Co Longford on Thursday, January 27 from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Friday, January 28 from Smith’s Funeral Home to St. Mary’s Church, Carra, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by Christian burial in St. Columba’s Cemetery Mullinalaghta. Family flowers only, donations if desired to palliative care at the Mater Hospital Dublin.

Ann Cheevers (née Keogh), Circular Road Kells, Kells, Meath / Drumlish, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at Our Lady’s Hospital Navan in her 94th year, on Monday, January 24, 2022 of Ann Cheevers (née Keogh), Circular Road Kells, Kells, Meath and formerly Ohill, Drumlish, Co Longford. Predeceased by her husband Andrew. Ann will be very sadly missed by her daughters Mary Ann, Geraldine, Kathleen and Margaret Rose, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Gerard, Pat and Andrew, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. May Ann Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday, January 26 from 3pm to 8pm (A82 A3W7). House private at all other times please. Removal from her residence on Thursday morning, January 27 at 10:15am to arrive at St Colmcille’s Church, Kells for Funeral Mass at 11am which can be viewed on https://www.kellsparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/ . Burial afterwards in St Colmcille’s Cemetery, Kells.

Ann’s family would like to thank the staff of Our Lady’s Hospital Navan for the loving care and kindness they showed to Ann in her final days.

Stephanie Hannon, Balally, Dublin / Gorey, Wexford / Longford



The death occurred on Friday, January 21, 2022 of Stephanie Hannon, Balally, Dublin / Gorey, Wexford / Longford. Predeceased by her father Donald. Beloved mother of Christopher. Stephanie will be sadly missed by her loving family, Christopher's dad Stefanos, her mother Sarah (Sally), her sisters Therese and Miranda, brothers John and Donald, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May Stephanie Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Peter Massey Funerals, Balally Pastoral Centre, (Eircode D16 E032) on Wednesday, January 26 from 4pm - 7'pm. Funeral mass on Thursday, January 27 in the Church of the Ascension of the Lord, Balally at 11am followed by burial in Bohernabreena Cemetery. If you are unable to attend Stephanie's funeral service you may view online by CLICKING HERE. Family flowers only donations if desired to Irish Husky Rescue.

Catherine Reilly Clarke, Sheepmoor Grove, Blanchardstown, Dublin / Coolarty, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in St Francis Hospice, Dublin, surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, January 23, 2022 of Catherine Reilly Clarke, Sheepmoor Grove, Blanchardstown, Dublin and formerly of the Bog Rd, Leitrim, Coolarty, Co Longford. She is predeceased by her parents Michael and Kathleen and brother James. Catherine will be sadly missed by her family, sons Sean, Patrick and Adrian and their father Sean, brothers Anthony, Pauric, Peter and Meahal, daughter-in-law Catherine, partners Maria and Lynn, sister-in-law Vera, her beloved grandchildren Richard, Emily, Sarah and Seana-lynn, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends both in Dublin and Longford, also her work colleagues of 27 years in St Joseph's Hospital, Clonskilly, Dublin. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace Catherine.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Tuesday, January 25 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral cortege will leave Connell's Funeral Home, on Wednesday, January 26 at 11am traveling via her home (Leitrim, Coolarty) en route to St Mary's Church, Granard, for funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Granardkill Cemetery.

The family would like to thank all who looked after Catherine during her illness, those who cared for her in her home, the staff of St Francis Hospice, St Luke's Hospital and the Irish Cancer Society.

Marian Griffin (née Dunleavy), Clooncumber, Mohill, Leitrim / Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, at her home, on Friday, January 21, 2022 of Marian Griffin (née Dunleavy), Clooncumber, Mohill, Leitrim / Longford. Beloved wife of Dominic and dear mother to Karen. Sadly missed by her loving husband and daughter, son in law Ollie, brothers Michael and JJ, sisters Pauline and Rita, brothers-in-law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Marion Rest in Peace.

Marion will repose at her home Tuesday, January 25 from 4pm to 8pm (walk through only). Marion’s funeral cortege will leave her home at 11.30am on Wednesday, January 26 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Gortletteragh for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the local cemetery. Please refrain from hand shaking, wear masks and use hand sanitiser.

Katie (Kathleen) Brady (née Donohoe), Rathfarnham, Dublin / Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, in her 96th year at the Queen of Peace Centre, Rathgar, on Saturday, January 22, 2022 of Katie (Kathleen) Brady (née Donohoe), Rathfarnham, Dublin and Gortermone, Carrigallen, Leitrim. Beloved wife of the late Paddy and loving Mam of Tony, Mary, Catherine and Thérèse; sadly missed by her loving son, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother Jimmy, sisters-in-law Ethna and Rose, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing on Tuesday afternoon, January 25 from 3pm-6pm at the Larry Massey Funeral Home, the Eden Centre, Grange Road, Rathfarnham. Removal on Wednesday afternoon, January 26 to the Church of the Holy Spirit, Ballyroan arriving for 1.30pm Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Bohernabreena Cemetery. (Face masks must be worn in the Funeral Home and church).

To view Katie's funeral Mass please click on the following link on Wednesday at 1.30pm Funeral Service - Katie Brady

The Brady family would like to thank all the Nurses and staff of the Queen of Peace Nursing Home for the wonderful care shown to Katie over the last few years.

John (Jackie) Blacoe, Church Street, Castlepollard, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff at St. Camillus Nursing Centre, Killucan, on Monday, January 24, 2022 of John (Jackie) Blacoe, Church Street, Castlepollard, Westmeath. Son of the late John and Mary Blacoe. Predeceased by his brother James and sister Mai.Deeply regretted by his sister Eilish, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Jackie Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Brendan Ennis' Funeral Home, Killucan (N91 NN12) on Tuesday, January 25 from 4.30 followed by removal at 6pm arriving in St Michael's Church, Castlepollard at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, January 26 at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Michael's cemetery Castlepollard.

The family would like to sincerely thank Dr Emma O'Hara, the staff at St Camillus Nursing Centre and the Palliative Care Team. Family flowers only please and donations, if desired, to Palliative Care or St Camillus Nursing centre. Funeral mass can be viewed on the following link; https://castlepollard-church-1.click2stream.com/

Francis Anthony (Tony) Carolan, Cloonmacart, Drumlish, Longford



The death occurred, unexpectedly at Hillingdon Hospital, London, on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 of Francis Anthony (Tony) Carolan, formerly of Cloonmacart, Drumlish, Longford.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Margaret. He will be sadly missed by his three children Fiona, Annette, Anthony, his grandchildren Frankie, Christopher, Kerrie, Alfie, Grace, Hannah, great grandchildren, brothers, sister, relatives and many friends. He was loved by many, May he Rest in Peace.

The funeral will be arriving at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Hayes, for mass at 12 noon on Friday, February 18. Burial afterwards will be at Kensal Green Cemetery, 2pm.

Kevin Quinn, England / Newtownforbes, Longford

The death occurred, in England, on Monday, January 17, 2022 of Kevin Quinn, England and formerly of Kilnashee, Longford, and 6 Castle Gardens, Newtownforbes, Co Longford.

He is predeceased by his father Henry and brother Conny. Kevin will be forever missed by his family, wife Susan, mother Nan, brothers Michael, Sean and Henry, sisters Elizabeth, Mary and Ann, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends here in Ireland and England. Close to our hearts you will always stay, Loved and remembered every day. Rest in Peace Kevin.

Cremation Service will take place on February 18, 2022 in England. A Memorial Service will take place in St Mary's Church, Newtownforbes, Co Longford, at a later date.

Kevin Dowd, Mullahoran, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, January 13, 2022 of Kevin Dowd, London and formerly of Loughduff, Mullahoran, Co Cavan. Sadly missed by his wife Breda, children; John, Sheena, Ciara and Kevin, grandchildren; Jack and Ava, daughter-in- law Katie, sons in law; Tim and Aaron, brother John, nieces, nephews and extended family. Rest in Peace.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;