Search

26 Jan 2022

EXCLUSIVE: Council chiefs clinch deal for Longford greyhound track

Longford Greyhound Track

Longford County Council have secured a deal to buy Longford greyhound track

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

26 Jan 2022 8:34 PM

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

Local authority chiefs have this evening finalised a deal for the purchase of Longford greyhound track, bringing an end to a near 18 month long saga over the facility's long term future.

The Leader has learned contracts rubber-stamping its acquisition were signed earlier today with hopes now high the seven acre site will provide the springboard to further strengthen Longford's tourism and recreational appeal into the future.

It comes some two months after it was revealed council chiefs had identified the site as a key infrastructural target in which to further those ambitions.

Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council Cllr Peggy Nolan expressed her delight at the news and urged council officials to now focus on making the track a key cornerstone in underpinning Longford's walking and cycling greenways.

"This is a perfect opportunity for us to solidify what we already have so that people can cycle all the way down from Kildare and come into Longford town," she said.

The site had previously courted some concern locally that it could be used for commercial or large scale residential development despite it being zoned for recreational use.

Cllr Nolan said her primary concern was to ensure Longford and its citizens procure an "economic dividend" from its purchase for years to come.

"It was something I promised when I was elected (cathaoirleach) that I wouldn't stand back from and now we have it in our ownership," she said.

"The potential and the opportunities this presents to us is endless and will be there for future generations as well as being a key asset in helping to attract more tourists and more visitors to the town, our town.

"This is Longford's time, this is Longford town's time to shine." 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media