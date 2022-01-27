Gardaí continue to probe incident after man is knocked down in Longford housing estate

Longford Gardaí are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Monday's incident
Gardaí are continuing to investigate the circumstances behind an incident in a Longford housing estate on Monday which resulted in a man being knocked down at high speed.
The man, in his late 20s, sustained non life threatening injuries in the incident which occurred in the Ardnacassa estate at around 4:30pm.
He was later taken to Mullingar's Regional Hospital for treatment.
Detectives are probing if there was a more sinister element to the incident with inquiries also focusing on reports a firearm may have been produced.
A number of patrol cars attended the scene alongside paramedics who tended to the man at the scene.
A garda spokesperson declined to comment on whether a firearm had been used, stating only to say gardai had attended a 'road traffic incident’.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.