Longford school raises over €9,000 for autism class

Pupils at Colmcille National School have been doing their bit to raise funds for a new ASD class
The children of Colmcille National School, Aughnacliffe recently recorded a song, along with a video, with the intention of raising funds for a new ASD Class - (Class for Children with Autism) - at the school.
The song 'Colours of the Wind', performed by the pupils and staff of Colmcille NS, includes messages of inclusion, diversity and respect, and principal Aideen Mulligan explained, "The song is eminently suited in sentiment to our ASD Class fundraiser."
Ms Mulligan also expressed thanks to Music Generation Longford for their support for the video.
In conjunction with the song and video, a gofundme page entitled 'Children Sing for Children - Autism Fundraiser' was set up and you can still donate. At the time of writing,a remarkable €9,215 was donated. Well done to all involved.
