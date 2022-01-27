Search

27 Jan 2022

Plans for major Edgeworthstown housing and healthcare centre development lodged with Longford County Council

Plans for major Edgeworthstown housing and healthcare centre development lodged with Longford County Council

Plans for major Edgeworthstown housing and healthcare centre development lodged with Longford County Council

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

27 Jan 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Plans for a major housing development and healthcare facility in Edgeworthstown have been lodged with the Longford County Council planning department. 

Ferghal Sheridan is seeking planning permission for the ambitious project which will be located at Chapel Lane in the town.

EXCLUSIVE: Council chiefs clinch deal for Longford greyhound track

Local authority chiefs have this evening finalised a deal for the purchase of Longford greyhound track, bringing an end to a near 18 month long saga over the facility's long term future.

The proposed development includes the construction of twenty dwellings, consisting four single storey two bedroom
dwellings and sixteen two storey three bedroom dwellings.

The proposed primary healthcare building is set to 1,405 square metres and the development will also entail the provision of new access from public roadway, associated carparking, green open space, boundary fences/walls, internal access road, connection to existing public services with sewerage and water supply and all associated ancillary site works. 

Longford people urged to protect their privacy on International Data Protection Day

Longford County Council offers top tips on keeping your information safe

Anyone wishing to make submissions in relation to the proposed development must do so by February 24 next, with planners scheduled to make their decision on the planning application by March 17. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media