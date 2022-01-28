Search

28 Jan 2022

Open call for artists to submit proposals for Longford's Iora Nua project

Iora Nua project

Shane Crossan pictured alongside a prototype Iora Nua installed in Longford County Council offices

Reporter:

News Reporter

28 Jan 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Longford County Council is inviting locally based artists to submit proposals under a new public art project marking Longford’s infamous historical association with squirrels.

Longford Arts Office in partnership with Longford Live & Local and Mide Arts Group are currently developing the Iora Nua (New Squirrel) project that is set to reinvigorate three town centres with an injection of artistic flair this spring.

This project is part of Longford County Council’s Public Art Programme, funded by Longford Arts Office, the Creative Ireland programme and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.

Iora is the Irish word for squirrel and many people may not be aware that it was at the grounds of Castle Forbes in County Longford where the North American grey squirrel was first released into Ireland in the summer of 1911.

A number of grey squirrels were presented as a wedding gift on the lawns of the beautiful castle, but the invasive breed ultimately went on to cause a 20% decline in the numbers of its smaller cousin, the native Irish red squirrel.

This Iora Nua project involves the placement of giant fibreglass squirrel sculptures in each of the three municipal districts of the county.

The Mide Arts Group is looking for Longford-based artists to submit proposals for the design and rendering of the sculptures’ surfaces. Selected artists will be given a financial grant to cover their time, materials and venue rental in order to render their design on the sculpture. Finished works will be placed at designated sites in Longford Town, Ballymahon and Granard.

“This is a fantastic project”, said Arts Officer Fergus Kennedy, “It taps into Longford’s association with the squirrel and adds some more colour and fun to towns of the county as we emerge from this pandemic”.

Details of the Iora Nua open call including submission forms can be found on www.republicofculture.ie or by contacting republicofculture21@gmail.com. Deadline for submissions is 5pm on Monday, January 31, 2022.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media