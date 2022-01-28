Minister's visit to Longford's St Christopher's Services coincides with €700k cash boost

Senator Micheál Carrigy, Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Peggy Nolan, Deputy Joe Flaherty, Longford MD Cathaoirleach Cllr Uruemu Adejinmi and Derek Scanlon, CEO St Christopher's
Minister of State for Disabilities, Anne Rabbitte visited a number of St Christopher’s facilities in Longford town on Monday as the local services provider secured a €700,000 capital funding injection.
The announcement was carried on the front page of the Longford Leader this week in a move which was hailed universally at local political level.
