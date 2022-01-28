Deaths in Longford - Friday, January 28, 2022

Patrick Dalton, Chicago, U.S.A and formerly of Castlebrock, Ballinalee, Longford



The death occurred on Monday, January 3, 2022 of Patrick Dalton, Chicago, U.S.A and formerly of Castlebrock, Ballinalee, Longford. Predeceased by his father Jimmy and by his brother Seamus. Patrick will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, mother Kay (nee Connell), sisters Caroline and Geraldine, brother Kevin, girlfriend Annette, brothers-in-law Thomas and Stephen, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home on Thursday, January 27 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm (walk through only). Mass of the Resurrection on Friday, January 28 at 12 noon in St James’ Church, Clonbroney, interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust – go to www.kevinbellrepatriationtrust.com

The funeral mass will be streamed live on the Parish of Clonbroney Facebook page - click here - The streaming is not provided or managed by The Funeral Home.

Noel Rock, St Matthew's Park, Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by his loving family at the Regional Hospital Mullingar, on Monday, January 24, 2022 of Noel Rock, St Matthew's Park, Ballymahon, Longford. Sadly missed by his loving wife Marian, daughter Lisa, son Patrick, sisters Marie and Ann, daughter-in-law Elaine, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sister-in-laws, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday, January 26. Removal will be this Thursday, January 27 at 7pm in St. Matthew's Church, Ballymahon. Funeral Mass is at 12 noon on Friday, January 28 followed by burial in Shrule Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed on the following link https://www.facebook.com/St-Matthews-Church-Ballymahon-105348291110682/

Joseph Christopher Burns, Botanic Avenue, Drumcondra, Dublin / Granard, Longford



The death occurred, at the Mater Hospital Dublin surrounded by his family, on Monday, January 24, 2022 of Joseph Christopher Burns, Botanic Avenue, Drumcondra, Dublin and formerly Aughnagarron, Granard, Co Longford. Predeceased by his father Conor, mother Mary, brothers John and Con. Joseph is survived and will be sadly missed by his loving wife Josephine, his daughters Sandra and Grace and their partners, his adoring grandchildren Sophia, Leah and Jack, brothers Harry and Seamus, sister Eileen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law , nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends and neighbours. May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home Barrack Street, Granard, Co Longford on Thursday, January 27 from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Friday, January 28 from Smith’s Funeral Home to St Mary’s Church, Carra, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by Christian burial in St. Columba’s Cemetery Mullinalaghta. Family flowers only, donations if desired to palliative care at the Mater Hospital Dublin.

Goretti Cooper Martin, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim / Saggart, Dublin / Wexford / Derry

The death occurred, unexpectedly at Cavan General Hospital, on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 of Goretti Cooper Martin, Kilbracken, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim & formerly Waddington, Co Wexford, Derry, Rathcoole, Saggart, Co Dublin.

Beloved mother of the late Claire McKevitt & sister of the late Tony, Don, Jim & Kay (Venn). Goretti was the loving wife of Billy, devoted mother of Debbie & loved by her adored grandchildren, Adam, Oscar, Lucy & John. Goretti will be very sadly missed by her husband, daughter & family, brother Harry (Southend, England), sisters Geraldine O'Connor, Deborah McCusker, Lucy Cooper, Claire Brown (All Derry) & Bridie Donaghy (Cardiff, Wales), her brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, all her family circle & many friends. May she Rest In Peace.

Reposing at the McMahon Funeral Home, Farnham Road, Cavan, H12C821, on Sunday, January 30 from 2pm until 3pm. As we still have Covid with us we ask that face masks are worn with no hand shakes or hugs, just a walk through. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday morning, January 31 in the Church of The Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Saggart at 11am & will be followed by burial in Saggart Cemetery. The family would like to thank you all for your cooperation & understanding at this difficult time.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/saggart



Elizabeth (Lil) Martin (née Neary), Monaboy, Strokestown, Co Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, January 27, 2022 of Elizabeth (Lil) Martin (nee Neary), Monaboy, Strokestown, Co Roscommon.

Predeceased by her husband Thomas and her son Tommy. Much loved mother of Helena, Una, Michael and Ann. She will be very sadly missed by her sorrowing daughters, son, sons-in-law Gus, JP and Adrian, daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren Sinead, Emma, Ciara, Sean, Katie, Conor, Shauna and Dean, brothers Michael and Pat, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law Mary and Sheila, brother-in-law Michael, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at the home of her son Michael and his wife Mary, Monaboy, on Saturday, January 29 from 3pm until 8pm, walk through only please. Removal on Monday, January 31 to the Church of SS Eithne & Fidelma, Tulsk, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Tulsk Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu, to Roscommon-Mayo Hospice Palliative Care Team.

Those attending Lil's Funeral are asked to still be mindful of Covid 19. Please continue to wear face masks and refrain from handshaking.



Shane McWeeney, Carrick Rd, Drumshanbo, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 of Shane McWeeney, Carrick Rd, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim.

Shane will be forever loved and sadly missed by his loving wife, Elsie. A devoted and wonderful father of Donal, Gareth, Stephen, Brendan and Kieran and adored and cherished grandfather of Jamie, Andrew, Holly, Conor, Josh, Daniel, Sadhbh, Lily, Noah and Alex. Sadly missed by his daughters-in-law, Linda, Denise, Aoife, and Ruth, his sister, Eva, brothers, Mike, Bill and Jim, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Beyond kind, always friendly and totally irreplaceable. One of life's true gentlemen. May His Kind and Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at home on Friday evening, January 28 from 3pm to 8pm. Those attending are asked to wear face coverings and refrain from shaking hands. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, January 29 at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, followed by burial in Drumshanbo Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchtv.ie/drumshanbo/ and on Drumshanbo Parish Facebook. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to North West Hospice.

Francis Anthony (Tony) Carolan, Cloonmacart, Drumlish, Longford



The death occurred, unexpectedly at Hillingdon Hospital, London, on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 of Francis Anthony (Tony) Carolan, formerly of Cloonmacart, Drumlish, Longford.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Margaret. He will be sadly missed by his three children Fiona, Annette, Anthony, his grandchildren Frankie, Christopher, Kerrie, Alfie, Grace, Hannah, great grandchildren, brothers, sister, relatives and many friends. He was loved by many, May he Rest in Peace.

The funeral will be arriving at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Hayes, for mass at 12 noon on Friday, February 18. Burial afterwards will be at Kensal Green Cemetery, 2pm.

Kevin Quinn, England / Newtownforbes, Longford

The death occurred, in England, on Monday, January 17, 2022 of Kevin Quinn, England and formerly of Kilnashee, Longford, and 6 Castle Gardens, Newtownforbes, Co Longford.

He is predeceased by his father Henry and brother Conny. Kevin will be forever missed by his family, wife Susan, mother Nan, brothers Michael, Sean and Henry, sisters Elizabeth, Mary and Ann, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends here in Ireland and England. Close to our hearts you will always stay, Loved and remembered every day. Rest in Peace Kevin.

Cremation Service will take place on February 18, 2022 in England. A Memorial Service will take place in St Mary's Church, Newtownforbes, Co Longford, at a later date.

Kevin Dowd, Mullahoran, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, January 13, 2022 of Kevin Dowd, London and formerly of Loughduff, Mullahoran, Co Cavan. Sadly missed by his wife Breda, children; John, Sheena, Ciara and Kevin, grandchildren; Jack and Ava, daughter-in- law Katie, sons in law; Tim and Aaron, brother John, nieces, nephews and extended family. Rest in Peace.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;