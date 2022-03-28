Longford and Cavan winners of inaugural SEAI Electric Vehicle Dealership Awards

O'Reilly & Sons, Longford and Cavan Autoparc Ltd were announced as the county winners of the inaugural Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) Electric Vehicle Dealership Awards.

These awards recognise and reward excellence in the promotion and sales of electric vehicles (EV) in Ireland.

County winners O'Reilly & Sons, Longford and Cavan Autoparc Ltd are now on the shortlist for the national award which will be announced at this year’s SEAI Energy Show taking place in the RDS, Dublin on March 30 and 31. For full details on all winning dealerships, visit www.seai.ie

Car dealerships are a vital part of the transition to clean and efficient transport. O’Reilly and Sons have been in business in Longford since 1951, while Cavan Autoparc Ltd have been in business for 16 years and they are proud to deliver a comprehensive range of electric vehicles and contribute to Ireland’s Climate Action Plan by facilitating the transition to EVs.



SEAI wants to recognise and award those dealerships that are working to increase consumers’ understanding and experience of EVs and their uptake on Irish roads.

Kevin O’Reilly at O’Reilly and Sons, Longford and Cathal O’ Reilly at Cavan Autoparc Ltd both expressed delight. “We’re delighted to receive this award and recognition from the SEAI. We aspire to deliver a high level of knowledge and sales experience for consumers when purchasing an electric vehicle. As a crucial part of the energy transition, these awards are important for keeping standards at its best. We’re looking forward to the announcement of the National Winner in the coming weeks.”

Declan Meally, Director of Business, Public Sector and Transport at SEAI said, “SEAI recognises that EV car dealerships and their staff are a key set of enablers to EV uptake.

I congratulate this year’s winners whose commitment and dedication are hugely inspiring. I would also like to thank those Dealerships for supporting the awards in such large numbers.



Engaging and supporting EV dealers will help influence Ireland's transition to EVs. These new SEAI Dealership Awards provide additional incentives and opportunities to build capacity and competence in the supply chain and help to improve the overall public customer experience.”