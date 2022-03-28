Probation report ordered for woman accused of assault, Longford court hears

A probation report has been ordered for a woman charged with assaulting her partner in September.

Stephanie Martin, 8 Rafter’s Road, Drimnagh, Dublin 10, appeared before Judge Bernadette Owens at last week’s sitting of Longford District Court charged with Section 3 assault.

Sgt Mark Mahon, for the state, said Gardaí responded to a call on September 5, 2021 at 9am. On arrival at the scene at the residence, Gardaí spoke to a male, Eugene Flynn, who was bleeding from his head and face.

“He was later taken to hospital and had 15 stitches,” said Sgt Mahon.

“He said Stephanie Martin assaulted him to the face and she was subsequently arrested.”

Judge Bernadette Owens asked Mr Flynn if he’s had any “ongoing difficulties” as a result of the assault.

Mr Flynn said he hasn’t but admitted to a scar on his head, which he says is “not that bad” and hasn’t affected him.

“And have you had any long-term effects?” asked Judge Owens.

“No,” said Mr Flynn.

Judge Owens accepted jurisdiction and noted that Mr Flynn did not wish to give a victim impact statement in the case.

Ms Martin, the court heard, had 22 previous convictions, six of which were for assaults. The most recent of those was a section 2 assault for which she was convicted in September 2020 and bound to the peace for two years.

The same day, she was bound to the peace for two years for a total of three section two assaults which had taken place in May 2019.

Another section 2 assault conviction dated back to Cavan in March 2018, while another was taken into account when she was fined for theft and criminal damage for which she received a six month suspended sentence.

As well as the section 2 offences, Ms Martin has one previous conviction for section 3 assault from 2017 for an incident that ocurred in 2016, the court heard.

“It doesn’t make for good reading,” said Judge Owens, addressing defence solicitor Frank Gearty.

Mr Gearty agreed but highlighted the fact that his client “turned out to be seriously ill” at the time of the offence before the court.

“She’s 27 years old and has three children - one with cerebral palsy, who is severely disabled. She’s the partner of Mr Flynn,” he said.

“She was in care as a child until she was 18 and then the world was at her feet. She worked in a solicitor’s office but succumbed to heroin addiction.

“She committed this offence on her partner who has since let her back in the house. She was in custody in the Dóchas Centre and she received extensive treatment while there.

“One chink of light is she has managed to wean herself even off the methodone programme and is drug free. Her partner has accepted her apology and welcomed her back into the family home,” he added.

Judge Owens, having heard the evidence, said it would be appropriate that the court direct a probation report “to ensure the defendant is getting all the support she needs”.

Ms Martin is due to reappear on June 28 when the probation report is expected to be available.