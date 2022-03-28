Irish Water extends public consultation on draft Regional Water Resource Plan Eastern and Midlands

Irish Water has extended the statutory consultation period of the draft Regional Water Resource Plan Eastern and Midlands (RWRP-EM) and associated SEA Environmental Report and Natura Impact Statement (NIS).

Irish Water is now inviting feedback on the Plan and associated environmental documents, which was published for statutory consultation on Tuesday, December 14 until Friday week, April 8, 2022.

The RWRP-EM is Irish Water’s plan to identify how Irish Water will provide a safe, sustainable, secure and reliable water supply to our customers for now and into the future whilst safeguarding the environment.

The RWRP-EM will set out how Irish Water will balance the supply and demand for drinking water over the short, medium and long term in the Eastern and Midlands region. It is a 25-year strategy to ensure we have a safe, sustainable, secure and reliable drinking water supply for everyone.

This is an opportunity to feed into the process of how Irish Water identifies the issues and opportunities for the water supply in your area and how solutions are found, before they are applied to your Region.

The draft RWRP-EM and associated environmental reports can be viewed and downloaded at www.water.ie/rwrp/easternmidlands , or at your local authority’s planning office during office hours.

If you have any questions in relation to the RWRP-EM, you can contact our project team at nwrp@water.ie