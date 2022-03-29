Mullingar hospital is in escalation as staff work to manage bed capacity

Mullingar's Midland Regional Hospital
The Regional Hospital Mullingar’s Adult Emergency Department continues to be very busy this evening (Tuesday, March 29).
An Ireland East Hospital Group spokesperson explained, "The hospital is in escalation and the teams are working to manage the current Adult In-Patient and Covid-19 Bed Capacity together with Scheduled Care. We would ask patients to consider their options before attending the Emergency Departments.
Longford teenage entrepreneurs show their creative flair
Teenage entrepreneurs from Cnoc Mhuire, Granard and Moyne Community School will represent Local Enterprise Office Longford at this year’s Student Enterprise Programme National Finals.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.