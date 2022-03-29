Longford mourns passing of a great community man

On Thursday last, March 24, the area was plunged into sadness when news broke of the death at Mullingar Regional Hospital of Jimmy Carroll, Knock, Lanesboro.

Jimmy had many attributes and one that was mentioned time and time again was that “he was a gentleman”.

He was quietly spoken with a wonderful warm nature and the warmest of greetings.

The words of a poem springs to mind when we think of Jimmy “His life was one of kindly deeds, a helping hand for other’s needs.”

Jimmy was a man of our community, always remembering and supporting those that may at any time be in the need of assistance. He was a great supporter of all community events.

Jimmy worked with ESB in the power station until his retirement. He was as popular with his workmates as he was with locals and that was clear to seen at the reposing of his remains in Farrell’s Funeral Home on Sunday last, March 27.

Jimmy’s passing will leave a great emptiness in the hearts and minds of everyone that knew him.

His remains were removed to St Mary’s Church on Sunday evening. On Monday, Jimmy’s Funeral Mass took place and this was followed by burial in Rathcline Cemetery.

Jimmy was deeply loved and deepest sympathy is extended to his brother Sylvester (Longford), sister Maureen and brother in law Padraic (Glinsk, Co Galway), adored nieces and nephews Shirley, Elaine, Andrew and Gordon, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, close neighbours and friends. Sadly missed by his dear cousin and best friend Sean.