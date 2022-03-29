Search

30 Mar 2022

Longford mourns passing of a great community man

Late James (Jimmy) Carroll, Knock, Lanesboro, Longford

Longford mourns passing of a great community man

Late James (Jimmy) Carroll, Knock, Lanesboro, Longford

Reporter:

Joe O'Brien

29 Mar 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

joeaobrien@outlook.com

On Thursday last, March 24, the area was plunged into sadness when news broke of the death at Mullingar Regional Hospital of Jimmy Carroll, Knock, Lanesboro. 

Jimmy had many attributes and one that was mentioned time and time again was that “he was a gentleman”.

He was quietly spoken with a wonderful warm nature and the warmest of greetings.

The words of a poem springs to mind when we think of Jimmy “His life was one of kindly deeds, a helping hand for other’s needs.” 

Jimmy was a man of our community, always remembering and supporting those that may at any time be in the need of assistance. He was a great supporter of all community events. 

Jimmy worked with ESB in the power station until his retirement. He was as popular with his workmates as he was with locals and that was clear to seen at the reposing of his remains in Farrell’s Funeral Home on Sunday last, March 27. 

Jimmy’s passing will leave a great emptiness in the hearts and minds of everyone that knew him.

His remains were removed to St Mary’s Church on Sunday evening. On Monday, Jimmy’s Funeral Mass took place and this was followed by burial in Rathcline Cemetery. 

Jimmy was deeply loved and deepest sympathy is extended to his brother Sylvester (Longford), sister Maureen and brother in law Padraic (Glinsk, Co Galway), adored nieces and nephews Shirley, Elaine, Andrew and Gordon, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, close neighbours and friends. Sadly missed by his dear cousin and best friend Sean.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media