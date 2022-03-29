PICTURES | Hilarious comedy in store for Longford audiences with Killeen Dramatic Society

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery
Caption: Killeen Dramatic Society presents ‘Wake in the West’, a hilarious three act comedy by Michael J Ginnelly and directed by Vincent Kiernan, in Granard Community Centre on Thursday, March 31, Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2. Curtain up at 8pm. Tickets at the door. Adults €10, Children €5. Family concessions. Pictured in rehearsal for the show are Carmel Reilly, Tommy McNally and Theresa Fahy Picture: Shelley Corcoran
On Thursday, Friday and Saturday night next, all roads will lead to the Community Centre in Granard where Killeen Dramatic Society will stage their hilarious 3 act comedy "Wake in the West" with curtain up at 8pm nightly.
In the past Killeen staged many great plays and this years production under the watchful eye of Vincent Kiernan will reach the same high standards so a great few nights of entertainment are guaranteed.
This year's play includes some very experienced cast members and some complete newcomers so we wish the entire cast the very best of luck.
