Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Catherine O'Connor, Main Street, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of St Joseph’s Care Centre, on Monday, March 28, 2022 of Catherine O'Connor, Main Street, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Ellen by her sisters Mary, Thecla,Pat and Margaret and by her brothers Joe and John. Sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, sister-in-law Kathleen O’Connor, brother-in-law Brian McQuillan, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 30 from 7pm concluding with prayers at 8.30pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday, March 31 in St.Mel’s Cathedral at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Family Flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St Joseph’s Patient Comfort Fund, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

John Gaynor, 5 St Patrick's Terrace, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the excellent care of the staff of St. James's Hospital, Dublin, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 of John Gaynor, 5 St Patrick's Terrace, Edgeworthstown, Longford. Sadly missed by his loving wife Helen, his sister Bridie (England), Margaret (Strokestown), and brother Pat (Strokestown), nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace. House private please. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Edward (Eddie) Manning, River Meadow, Dromod, Leitrim / Mohill, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, following a short illness at the Galway Clinic, on Monday, March 28, 2022 of Edward (Eddie) Manning, River Meadow, Dromod, Co Leitrim and formerly of Mohill, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by his parents and siblings John and Martha, loving husband of Mary and dear father to David, Jennifer and Suzanne, sadly missed by his wife and family, his five grandsons, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May Eddie Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, Wednesday evening, March 30 from 5pm until 6.30pm (walk through only). Funeral Mass for Eddie will take place on Thursday, March 31 at 12 noon in St. Patrick’s Church, Mohill, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 2.30pm. Funeral Mass will be streamed live - www.churchtv.ie/Mohill

Due to Covid-19 please refrain from hand shaking, wear masks and use hand sanitiser. The family is extremely grateful for your consideration and support.

Owney Smith, Long Island, New York, and late Kilsarn, Loughduff, Cavan

The death occurred, suddenly in hospital in New York, on Monday, March 28, 2022 of Owney Smith, Long Island, New York, and late Kilsarn, Loughduff, Cavan. Predeceased by his parents Phil and Agnes. Sadly missed by his loving wife Nora son Philip and daughter Jenifer grandchildren, Jackson and Charlotte, brothers Pat and Gerard, son in law, daughter in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Owney rest in peace. Funeral will take place in New York at a later date.

Margaret (Peggy) Smyth (née Roddy), Church Street, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of her family and the staff of the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Monday, March 28, 2022 of Margaret (Peggy) Smyth (née Roddy), Church Street, Castlepollard, Westmeath. Predeceased by her husband Sean. Sadly missed by her daughter Ann, sons Bernard, John and Derek, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, relatives and friends. May Peggy Rest In Peace.

Removal to St Michael’s Church, Castlepollard on Wednesday, March 30 arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, March 31 at 11am, which will be broadcast at the following link: https://castlepollard-church-1.click2stream.com/ . Burial afterwards in St Michael’s Cemetery, Castlepollard. Family flowers only, please; donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

The family thanks you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time.



Mary (Doll) Brady, Aughanoran, Dring, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of the Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford, on Sunday, March 27, 2022 of Mary (Doll) Brady, Aughanoran, Dring, Longford. Predeceased by her brothers Johnny, Michael, Paddy, Joe and sister Brigid Gallagher, Dalystown. Deeply regretted by her nephews, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, neighbours and friends. RIP.

Reposing at the Reilly Funeral Home, Kilcogy Village, N39W1D6, on Monday evening, March 28 from 5 pm with removal arriving to St Columba's Church, Mullinalaghta, at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, March 29 at 11 am with burial immediately afterwards in the local cemetery.

In keeping with government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, please refrain from handshaking and wear a face mask in the funeral home and church.



Anna Rose (Nan) McKenna (née Kennedy), Drumlish, Longford / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

The death occurred, in the loving care of the staff at St. Patrick’s Hospital, Carrick on Shannon, Co. Leitrim, on Sunday, March 27, 2022 of Anna Rose (Nan) McKenna (née Kennedy), Drumlish, Co Longford, formerly of Birmingham, UK. Predeceased by her husband John, brothers and sisters. Deeply regretted by her daughters Catherine, Debbie and Anna, sister Teresa, sons-in-law John, Peter and Sean, sister-in-law Frances, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Her remains will be reposing on Monday, March 28 at St Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon, from 5-7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, March 29 at 12 noon, in St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon followed by burial in Drumlish Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed on the following link Anna Rose’s Funeral Mass

In compliance with the current government guidelines, we ask that all who will be attending Anna Rose's funeral adhere to social distancing guidelines, wear a face covering and refrain from shaking hands at all times. The McKenna and Kennedy families appreciate your sympathy, support and understanding at this time.

Pat (PJ) Baxter, Clondra, Longford / Roscommon / Cavan



The death occurred, following a short illness, peacefully at home, on Friday, March 25, 2022 of Pat (PJ) Baxter, Clondra, Longford. Formerly 168 Glasnevin Avenue, Dublin, 11 and Kildough House, Bawnboy, Co Cavan. Predeceased by his first wife, Thelma who died in 1964. Sadly missed by his wife, Peggy, daughters; Kerry, Sharon and Niamh; his sons, Niall and Eoin; his sisters Detta and Sheila; brothers in-law and sisters-in law; nieces & nephews, Karen, Geoffrey, David and Paul grandchildren; Stephen, Fiona, Noelle, Ciara, Finn, Fiona, Jack, Andrea, Sofia and Seán; great-grandchildren Luke, Jake, Kai, Kiara, Mia, Ellie, Kate and Ella; other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Kelly’s Funeral Home, Royal Canal Business Park, Athlone Road, Longford N39 K381, on Monday, March 28 from 6pm to 8. Funeral Mass at 11am on Tuesday, March 29 at St Brendan’s Church, Clondra followed by burial at Newtownforbes cemetery. Mass will be streamed live via St Mary's Parish Lanesboro www,facebook.com https://www.facebook.com/.106248174586123/posts/.445548177322786/?sfnsn=mo

House private to family only. Masking and social distancing preferred. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care organisation c/o Tom Crosby Funeral Director, Tarmonbarry.

Elsie Drury (née Martin), Church View, Leitrim Town, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, March 26, 2022 of Elsie Drury (nee Martin), Church View, Leitrim Town, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by her husband Joseph. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons Paul, Anthony and Martin, daughters-in-law Ann and Margaret, grandchildren George, Hazel, Simon and James, sister Joan, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Elsie's funeral cortege will arrive at St. Joseph's Church, Leitrim Village on Thursday morning, March 31 for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon with burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Carrick-on-Shannon. The Drury family are very grateful for your support and understanding at this time.

Geraldine Coyle (née Meehan), Cloncovid, Kilcogy, Cavan / Cavan Town, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at the Mater Hospital surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, March 26, 2022 of Geraldine Coyle (née Meehan), beloved wife of Tom (Tommy) and dear mother of Ashling and Arlene, Cloncovid, Kilcogy and formerly Military Row, Cavan town. Predeceased by her parents Jimmy and Peggy Meehan.

Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, sons in law, Cormac and Dean, grandchildren, Fae (Jack), Kyla, Mya, Naoise, Jai and Senan, sister, Ann Kavanagh, brother in law, Tommy, nieces Genevieve, Therese, nephew, Michael, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road Cavan, Monday, March 28 from 6pm until 8pm. Removal from her home on Tuesday morning, March 29 at 11.15am to St Brigid’s Church, Killygarry to arrive for Requiem Mass at 12noon. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private please. May She Rest In Peace.

Patricia Morrow (née Davis), Kiltyfea, Cloone, Leitrim / Kilpedder, Wicklow / Ballyconnell, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of her family and staff of Oak View, Nursing Home, Belturbet, Co Cavan, on Sunday, March 27, 2022 of Patricia Morrow, née Davis, Kiltyfea, Cloone, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim and formerly of Kilpedder, Co Wicklow. Predeceased by her husband; John, her parents; Bridget and Murt Davis, brothers; Jim and PJ Davis (Kilpedder) and her sister; Chris Fisher (Balgriffin, Dublin).

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her son; Jevon (John) (Cloone) and her daughter; Rina Bannon, (Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan) daughter-in-law; Raphaele and son-in-law; John, grandchildren; Orla, Ciara, Fintan, Lisa, Nigel Gillian and Robert, great grand-children; Hannah, Ava, Ella Mae and Ben, her sister; Mary Thorpey (Six Mile Bridge, Clare), her brothers; Murt and John (Kilpedder, Co. Wicklow) and Cormac (Liverpool, UK), sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. May Patricia Rest in Peace.

Patricia will lie in repose at the residence of her son Jevon at Kiltyfea, Cloone, Carrick-on-Shannon N41 HV58 on Monday, March 28, 2022 from 4pm – 8pm (walk through only).

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 12 noon in St. Mary’s Church, Cloone, Co Leitrim followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers by request, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Ukrainian Red Cross Appeal care of McKeon’s Funeral Director’s Cloone, Co Leitrim. House private to family and close friends only outside of reposing times please. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://churchtv.ie/cloone.html

Please adhere to mask wearing, no hand shaking and social distancing protocols. The family appreciates your sympathy and understanding at this sad time.

Michael Moore, Lavagh, Ballymote, Sligo / Westport, Mayo / Tarmonbarry, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully in the excellent care of the staff of the ICU, Sligo University Hospital, on Saturday, March 26, 2022 of Michael Moore, Lavagh, Ballymote, Co Sligo and formerly of Aughergower, Co Mayo.

Predeceased by his parents Austin and Annie and his brothers Martin and Michael. He will be dearly missed by his wife Tina, son Aaron (Lavagh), daughter Aoife (Strokestown) and their partners Martina and John, grandchildren Lana, Oisin, Conor, Daire and Ruby, sister Maggie, her partner Frank and nephew Alan (Tarmonbarry). He will also be missed by his sisters and brothers, Nancy Casey (Westport), James (Letterkenny), Cathy (San Francisco), Tommy (Aughagower), Mary (San Francisco), Joe (Letterkenny), Peter (San Francisco), Eileen (San Francisco), Tony (San Francisco), Teresa (San Francisco), Rory (Suasalito), Pat (San Francisco) and their respective partners and spouses, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, his nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, large extended family and many good friends.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday, March 29 from 7pm to 9pm with cremation on Wednesday, March 30 at Lakelands Funeral Home and Crematorium, Cavan, at 4pm, leaving his residence at 1.30pm. House strictly private at all other times, please.

Gerard (Gerry) Lennon, Holloway, London / Cloonmurray, Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, suddenly in London, on Friday, February 25, 2022 of Gerard (Gerry) Lennon, Holloway, London / Cloonmurray, Strokestown, Roscommon. Beloved son of the late Michael & Kathleen Lennon and fond brother of Michael, Lorraine, Marie, Joan, Padraig and Fiona. He will be very sadly missed by his sorrowing family, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends in London, Tulsk and Strokestown. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Wednesday, March 30 from 6pm until 7.30pm (walk through only), followed by removal to the Church of S.S. Eithne & Fidelma, Tulsk, to arrive at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, March 31 at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Tulsk Cemetery.

Owing to Covid 19, those attending Gerry's Funeral are asked to continue best practice by wearing face masks and refraining from shaking hands. Those wishing to view Gerry's Funeral Mass may do so by clicking HERE. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this sad time for the family.

