Search

31 Mar 2022

Longford ploughing championships makes glorious return

Ploughing

A thumbs up for the 86th County Longford Ploughing from Jimmy Jests Picture: Frank McGrath

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

30 Mar 2022 8:33 AM

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

Longford's rich agricultural tradition took centre stage in Granard last Sunday as the 2022 county ploughing championships returned following a two year pandemic enforced hiatus.

In excess of 1,500 spectators from right across Longford's rural countryside descended on the sun kissed grounds of the Kiernan family in Carragh, Granard over the course of a fun filled and action packed day.

“The weather was just fantastic, you couldn't have asked for any better and it really made all the difference,” said a jubilant committee chairperson Cynthia Geelan Cruise.

From celebrity ploughing and a plethora of family orientated entertainment to the more serious matters of qualifying events ahead of September's All-Ireland showcase in Ratheniska, Co Laois, you name it Longford's 2022 offering had it.

“We've set a great standard and let's see what the next 12 months will bring because this is only just the start,” said an upbeat

Cynthia ahead of preparations for next year's corresponding championships.
Based on the palpable success of last Sunday, you get the feeling she means every word.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media