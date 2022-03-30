Longford ploughing championships makes glorious return

A thumbs up for the 86th County Longford Ploughing from Jimmy Jests Picture: Frank McGrath
Longford's rich agricultural tradition took centre stage in Granard last Sunday as the 2022 county ploughing championships returned following a two year pandemic enforced hiatus.
In excess of 1,500 spectators from right across Longford's rural countryside descended on the sun kissed grounds of the Kiernan family in Carragh, Granard over the course of a fun filled and action packed day.
“The weather was just fantastic, you couldn't have asked for any better and it really made all the difference,” said a jubilant committee chairperson Cynthia Geelan Cruise.
From celebrity ploughing and a plethora of family orientated entertainment to the more serious matters of qualifying events ahead of September's All-Ireland showcase in Ratheniska, Co Laois, you name it Longford's 2022 offering had it.
“We've set a great standard and let's see what the next 12 months will bring because this is only just the start,” said an upbeat
Cynthia ahead of preparations for next year's corresponding championships.
Based on the palpable success of last Sunday, you get the feeling she means every word.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.