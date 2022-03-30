Two men injured following separate road collisions in Longford and Granard

Gardaí are investigating two serious road crashes in Longford and Granard over the weekend that left two men with serious injuries in hospital.

The most recent of those came on Sunday evening when a pensioner was struck by a car while out walking in Longford town.

The man, who is aged in his seventies, was knocked down in the New Street area of town at around 6:30pm.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and tended to the stricken man before he was taken by ambulance to Tullamore's Midland Regional Hospital where his condition was described as "serious".

The road itself was closed off for a number of hours to allow for a technical examination to be carried out.

A garda spokesperson confirmed detectives are still trying to establish the circumstances which led up to the incident.

"At approximately 6:30pm gardaí and emergency services attended at the scene of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on New Street, Longford," said the spokesperson.

"The pedestrian, a man in his 70s, was seriously injured in the collision and was taken by ambulance to Tullamore Hospital.

Details of the incident came just hours after a man in his sixties was airlifted to Tallaght University Hospital as a result of serious leg injuries which occurred in a single vehicle crash on the outskirts of Granard.

It's believed the man, who is from the locality, had been returning to his home after attending the 2022 Co Longford Ploughing Championships which were being held in the north Longford town.

The man was subsequently freed from the tractor and hospitalised for treatment.

Local Cllr PJ Reilly said the injured man is a well respected member of the local community, saying locals had been left shocked by the news.

"He was only after being out at the ploughing championships to drop a piece of machinery off and was on his way out to get something else when it happened," he said.

"It's terribly unfortunate that something likes this could happen on a day when everyone is out enjoying themselves and taking in what is a fabulous occasion and our thoughts and prayers are with him."

It was the first time since 2019 that the annual agricultural showcase had been staged in Longford following two years of coronavirus restrictions.