Ireland's weather to nosedive as Met Éireann predicts hail, sleet and snow this week

The latest weather forecast for this weekend for Ireland from Met Éireann tells us it will be rather cold and showery.

According to Met Eireann, the weather is set to be cold and frosty tonight with mostly clear skies. There will be a few wintry showers of rain, hail or sleet, with snow possible on high ground. Showers will chiefly affect some northern and eastern coastal areas. Lowest temperatures of -3 to zero degrees in moderate northeast breezes.

Longford man sustains serious head injury in Carrickboy farmyard accident A Longford man is in a serious condition in a Dublin hospital following a farmyard accident in Carrickboy on Monday evening.

Thursday will have a cold, bright and frosty start. There will be good spells of spring sunshine during the day but it will feel noticeably chilly in a brisk northeasterly breeze. Scattered showers of rain, hail and sleet are expected, mainly affecting eastern coastal counties with a possibility of some snow on high ground. Highest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees, coldest in the north, in a fresh northeast wind. Thursday night should have a few showers in coastal areas of the north and east on Thursday night, but most of the country will be dry and clear. A widespread frost is expected with temperatures falling back to between -4 to 0 degrees in light northerly breezes.

According to Met Éireann, Friday's weather should get the weekend off to a cold and frosty start, Friday looks set to be a mostly dry day with just a few localised showers. There will be a mix of cloud and sunshine, with the best of the sunshine expected in the east and south of the country. Top temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in moderate northerly winds. On Friday night there will be some frost forming early on, but cloud is expected to thicken from the north with showery rain developing in north Connacht and Ulster later. Lowest temperatures of 0 to +4 degrees, coldest in the south of the country in moderate northwest winds.

‘Regeneration is at a standstill in Longford’, fumes Warnock Regeneration in Longford town is “at a standstill” according to Cllr Gerry Warnock, who expressed his frustration at the monthly meeting of Longford County Council recently.

Met Éireann predicts Ireland's weather for Saturday should start rather cloudy. Saturday will have widespread showers, some prolonged. There will be some sunny spells also, especially across Ulster in the afternoon and evening. Maximum temperatures 8 to 11 in moderate northwest breezes. Showers look set to become isolated on Saturday night with most of the country becoming dry and clear. A frost will form in places with lowest temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees. Outbreaks of rain will develop across the west and north of the country towards dawn on Sunday.

Met Éireann's most recent forecast tells us Sunday will have outbreaks of rain are expected to affect the country for a time on Sunday before clearing away to the south with drier and brighter weather developing for the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees.