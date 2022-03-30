County Longford Public Participation Network and Longford Civil Defence Ukraine Appeal gathers medical supplies

Since the launch of the County Longford Public Participation Network and Longford Civil Defence Ukraine Appeal, Polish women mobilised as a response group to assist those in the front line of the war.

Marta Siwek-Pasternak outlined, “In the wake of the situation that has befallen the Ukrainian nation, there is no way to calculate how much support is needed for those people.”

Expressing her sorrow for what the Ukrainian people have been subjected to, Marta continued, “Our action was totally spontaneous. In no time, a group of wonderful people came together to help raise funds and organise the collection of all the items required. We would like to thank everyone in the community who helped us out.”

Siobhán Cronogue, PPN Development Officer said she was delighted that these amazing women turned to the Community Network of the PPN for support with their initiative.

Ms Cronogue revealed that over 240 boxes of medical supplies had been donated already and she thanked Emma Reid and the Civil Defence team, Lus na Gréine Family Resource Centre and Bridgeways Family Resource Centre for all their efforts.

She explained, “We are now ramping down this appeal so we can focus on the local needs of Ukrainians who will be joining the community of County Longford. Longford County Council’s Community Forum is now focusing on bringing all relevant agencies together so we can plan and execute a co-ordinated, collaborative approach to best meet the needs of these families going forward.”

Ms Cronogue highlighted how heart-warming it was to see how community groups, businesses and schools had joined the appeal and were eager to help the people of Ukraine and also let the Longford residents from Ukraine, Poland, Slovakia, Latvia and Lithuania know that they were not alone in their efforts.

For further information please contact Siobhan on 087 261 5583 / email ppn@longfordcoco.ie or scronogue@longfordcoco.ie

Meanwhile, well known Longford transport company owner Norman Hall, who has undertaken plenty of charity work down through the years, is heading towards the Ukrainian border this week with his lorry, and Declan Nerney’s Hooley trailer loaded with medical equipment and supplies which are much needed in Ukraine at present.

Three first year students at Templemichael College - Caitlin Lowry, Amanda Khaira and Maja Wanta, with some help from one of their teachers Stephen Murtagh, organised a collection for Ukraine.

Throughout last week, the supplies were collected and they were brought to Longford Women’s Link last Friday ahead of delivery to Ukraine to assist the massive Red Cross humanitarian effort. Also see Student pages 68 and 69 for more.

Longford Pet Stop discount warehouse, based at Mastertech Business Park, also organised a collection for Ukraine with a truck being loaded last Thursday.

Pictured; County Longford Public Participation Network Development Officer Siobhán Cronogue, with Polish ladies Martaq Siwek-Pasternak, Monika Kotwica, Monika Korba, Kasia Chodyna, Wioletta Draei, Agnes Bolsakovs and Klaudia Pasternak who led the drive to gather medical supplies for the Ukrainian humanitarian appeal Picture: Shelley Corcoran