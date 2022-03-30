Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Catherine O'Connor, Main Street, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of St Joseph’s Care Centre, on Monday, March 28, 2022 of Catherine O'Connor, Main Street, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Ellen by her sisters Mary, Thecla,Pat and Margaret and by her brothers Joe and John. Sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, sister-in-law Kathleen O’Connor, brother-in-law Brian McQuillan, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 30 from 7pm concluding with prayers at 8.30pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday, March 31 in St.Mel’s Cathedral at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Family Flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St Joseph’s Patient Comfort Fund, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

John Gaynor, 5 St Patrick's Terrace, Edgeworthstown, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the excellent care of the staff of St. James's Hospital, Dublin, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 of John Gaynor, 5 St Patrick's Terrace, Edgeworthstown, Longford. Sadly missed by his loving wife Helen, his sister Bridie (England), Margaret (Strokestown), and brother Pat (Strokestown), nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace. House private please. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Edward (Eddie) Manning, River Meadow, Dromod, Leitrim / Mohill, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, following a short illness at the Galway Clinic, on Monday, March 28, 2022 of Edward (Eddie) Manning, River Meadow, Dromod, Co Leitrim and formerly of Mohill, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by his parents and siblings John and Martha, loving husband of Mary and dear father to David, Jennifer and Suzanne, sadly missed by his wife and family, his five grandsons, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May Eddie Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, Wednesday evening, March 30 from 5pm until 6.30pm (walk through only). Funeral Mass for Eddie will take place on Thursday, March 31 at 12 noon in St. Patrick’s Church, Mohill, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 2.30pm. Funeral Mass will be streamed live - www.churchtv.ie/Mohill

Due to Covid-19 please refrain from hand shaking, wear masks and use hand sanitiser. The family is extremely grateful for your consideration and support.

Owney Smith, Long Island, New York, and late Kilsarn, Loughduff, Cavan

The death occurred, suddenly in hospital in New York, on Monday, March 28, 2022 of Owney Smith, Long Island, New York, and late Kilsarn, Loughduff, Cavan. Predeceased by his parents Phil and Agnes. Sadly missed by his loving wife Nora son Philip and daughter Jenifer grandchildren, Jackson and Charlotte, brothers Pat and Gerard, son in law, daughter in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Owney rest in peace. Funeral will take place in New York at a later date.

Margaret (Peggy) Smyth (née Roddy), Church Street, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of her family and the staff of the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Monday, March 28, 2022 of Margaret (Peggy) Smyth (née Roddy), Church Street, Castlepollard, Westmeath. Predeceased by her husband Sean. Sadly missed by her daughter Ann, sons Bernard, John and Derek, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, relatives and friends. May Peggy Rest In Peace.

Removal to St Michael’s Church, Castlepollard on Wednesday, March 30 arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, March 31 at 11am, which will be broadcast at the following link: https://castlepollard-church-1.click2stream.com/ . Burial afterwards in St Michael’s Cemetery, Castlepollard. Family flowers only, please; donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

The family thanks you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time.

Elizabeth (Betty) Doyle (née Callaghan), Benison, Castlepollard, Westmeath / Roslea, Fermanagh



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of her family and the staff of Portiuncula Nursing Home, Multyfarnham, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 of Elizabeth (Betty) Doyle (née Callaghan), Benison, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath and formerly of Roslea, Co Fermanagh. Predeceased by her husband Thomas. Deeply regretted by her sons Tom and Eamon, Tom’s partner John, Eamon’s wife Pauline, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Betty Rest In Peace.

Removal on Friday, April 1 to The Church of St John the Baptist, Whitehall, Castlepollard, arriving at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, April 2 at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please; donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice. Betty’s Funeral Mass will be broadcast at the following link: https://whitehall-church.click2stream.com/

The family thanks you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time.

Elsie Drury (née Martin), Church View, Leitrim Town, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, March 26, 2022 of Elsie Drury (nee Martin), Church View, Leitrim Town, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by her husband Joseph. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons Paul, Anthony and Martin, daughters-in-law Ann and Margaret, grandchildren George, Hazel, Simon and James, sister Joan, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Elsie's funeral cortege will arrive at St. Joseph's Church, Leitrim Village on Thursday morning, March 31 for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon with burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Carrick-on-Shannon. The Drury family are very grateful for your support and understanding at this time.

Michael Moore, Lavagh, Ballymote, Sligo / Westport, Mayo / Tarmonbarry, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully in the excellent care of the staff of the ICU, Sligo University Hospital, on Saturday, March 26, 2022 of Michael Moore, Lavagh, Ballymote, Co Sligo and formerly of Aughergower, Co Mayo.

Predeceased by his parents Austin and Annie and his brothers Martin and Michael. He will be dearly missed by his wife Tina, son Aaron (Lavagh), daughter Aoife (Strokestown) and their partners Martina and John, grandchildren Lana, Oisin, Conor, Daire and Ruby, sister Maggie, her partner Frank and nephew Alan (Tarmonbarry). He will also be missed by his sisters and brothers, Nancy Casey (Westport), James (Letterkenny), Cathy (San Francisco), Tommy (Aughagower), Mary (San Francisco), Joe (Letterkenny), Peter (San Francisco), Eileen (San Francisco), Tony (San Francisco), Teresa (San Francisco), Rory (Suasalito), Pat (San Francisco) and their respective partners and spouses, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, his nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, large extended family and many good friends.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday, March 29 from 7pm to 9pm with cremation on Wednesday, March 30 at Lakelands Funeral Home and Crematorium, Cavan, at 4pm, leaving his residence at 1.30pm. House strictly private at all other times, please.

Gerard (Gerry) Lennon, Holloway, London / Cloonmurray, Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, suddenly in London, on Friday, February 25, 2022 of Gerard (Gerry) Lennon, Holloway, London / Cloonmurray, Strokestown, Roscommon. Beloved son of the late Michael & Kathleen Lennon and fond brother of Michael, Lorraine, Marie, Joan, Padraig and Fiona. He will be very sadly missed by his sorrowing family, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends in London, Tulsk and Strokestown. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Wednesday, March 30 from 6pm until 7.30pm (walk through only), followed by removal to the Church of S.S. Eithne & Fidelma, Tulsk, to arrive at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, March 31 at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Tulsk Cemetery.

Owing to Covid 19, those attending Gerry's Funeral are asked to continue best practice by wearing face masks and refraining from shaking hands. Those wishing to view Gerry's Funeral Mass may do so by clicking HERE. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this sad time for the family.

Eamon (Edward) Butler, Cloonfad, Rooskey, Co Roscommon / Newbridge, Kildare



The death occurred, peacefully, in the excellent care of the staff of the Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 of Eamon (Edward) Butler, Cloonfad, Rooskey, Co Roscommon and formerly of Connolly Villas, Newbridge, Kildare.

He will be sadly missed by his wife, Mary, son Edward, daughters Ann Marie, Sabrina, and Glenda, as well as his grandchildren, extended family and circle of friends.

Funeral arrangements later.



Mary Connolly (née Egan), Ballyglass, Four Mile House, Co Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully in her 99th year, in the loving care of the staff at Inis Ree Lodge Nursing Home, Ballyleague, on Monday, March 28, 2022 of Mary Connolly (nee Egan), Ballyglass, Four Mile House, Co Roscommon.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Michael, her grandson Alan and great-grandson Sean. Much loved mother of Patrick, Mary, Anne, Nora, Margaret, Michael, Hugh, Helen and Ethna. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Peter, sisters Imelda and Sr. Ethna, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Thursday, March 31 from 5.30pm until 7.30pm (walk through only), followed by removal to the Church of SS Ethna & Fidelma, Tulsk, to arrive for 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, April 1 at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Ballinderry Cemetery. Owing to covid 19 those attending Mary's Funeral are advised to continue good practice by wearing face-masks and refraining from hand shaking. Those wishing to view Mary's Funeral Mass online may do so by clicking HERE.

Thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this sad time for the family.



Bernadette (Bernie) Kilduff (née Molloy), Farnamoreen, Glasson, Athlone, Co Westmeath, N37 Y367



The death occurred, suddenly at her residence, on Monday, March 28, 2022 of Bernadette (Bernie) Kilduff (nee Molloy), Farnamoreen, Glasson, Athlone, Co Westmeath, N37Y367.

Predeceased by her husband Pat and brothers Sean and Oliver. Deeply regretted by her beloved sons Noel and Kevin. Partner Michael, daughter-in-law Ursula. Her grandchildren, Caitlín and Aodhán, her sister and brothers, Bessie Hill (Birmingham), Mick (Cambridge), Frank (Cambridge) and Liam (Tang). Sisters-in-law Debbie, Jackie and Sharon, brothers-in-law Tom and Tony, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence this Thursday afternoon, March 31 from 4pm until 8pm, followed by house private please. Funeral Mass in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tubberclaire on Friday, April 1 at 11am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

