Man accused of Longford stabbing to stand trial

A Lithuanian man accused of allegedly stabbing another man during an altercation at an apartment in Longford town last year has been sent forward for trial.

Grigorijus Sibika (51), Top Flat,Keanes Garage, Strokestown Road, Longford was served with a book of evidence at last week's District Court sitting in connection to an incident at Top Flat, Stewarts, Strokestown Road, Longford on October 1, 2021.

Garda Linda O'Connell gave evidence of having served the accused with the book which, state solicitor Mark Connellan, contained three counts.

They included a Section 4 assault charge that Mr Sibika intentionally or recklessly caused serious harm to a male victim.

He was also charged with allegedly making a threat to kill and using a 12 inch knife to inflict serious injury contrary to Section 11 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act 1990.

Speaking through an interpreter, Mr Sibika was remanded on bail and ordered to sign on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at Longford garda station.

Judge Bernadette Owens also gave Mr Sibika the alibi warning, advising him he had two weeks to inform the state solicitor if he intended to use an alibi during the course of his trial.

Mr Sibika was remaded on continuing bail ahead of a scheduled appearance at Longford Circuit Criminal Court on May 17.