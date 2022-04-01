Search

02 Apr 2022

Explore the art of ploughing with Longford Ploughing Association's Novice Ploughing Workshop

Derek Stewart, Killashee with his restored Nuffield 10/60

Reporter:

Newsroom

01 Apr 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Next Saturday, April 2, Longford Ploughing Association returns to John and Helen Kiernan’s farm, at Carragh, Granard for the 'Novice Ploughing' workshop.

Starting at 12 noon this event focuses on introducing learners to ploughing. The initiative includes one to one practical ploughing skills from setting your plough correctly to maintenance & care for your plough and what’s involved in completing a plot to NPA rules.

Current global turmoil and the fallout from the Russian invasion in Ukraine, has sparked a renewed interest in self-sufficiency within the farm gate. Good ploughing skills will be invaluable going forward.

This annual novice event has been very successful for young farmers since it was first organised by Longford Ploughing in 1986. Having been dormant for the past two years, ploughing members are looking forward to sharing their time, tractors and ploughs with apprentices again. Candidates may bring their own tractor and plough.

Participants must present a learner’s permit or driving licence on Saturday, April 2. The best performer on the day qualifies to represent County Longford in the Novice Class at the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska from September 20 -22. Free access to the exhibition each day is included for the winner.

The Novice course fee is €10 and this includes hot and healthy refreshments compliments of Longford Ploughing Association.

To book your spot contact Tom Bannon on 087 969 1176, or talk to any of our members. Please 'Follow' facebook/longfordploughing and ‘Like’ the Novice post for full details.

