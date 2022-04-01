Duo to stand trial on Longford robbery charge

A former county council worker and a woman are to stand trial in connection to an alleged burglary in Longford last year that left a man in hospital.

Paul Owens (42), 27 Oakvale, Longford and Shauna Harper (28), 12 Park View, Charlestown, Co Mayo, were sent forward for trial accused of robbery at Sannis Place, Great Water Street, Longford on May 26, 2021.

The pair, together with a third co-accused, had initially appeared before a sitting of Mullingar District Court two days after the alleged incident.

The court was told on that occasion that Mr Owens was a father of four and a former Dublin County Council employee for 19 years.

Defence solicitor Fiona Baxter said her client was unemployed at the moment and would therefore be seeking legal aid.

Solicitor for Ms Harper, Frank Gearty also made an application for legal aid, both of which were granted by Judge Bernadette Owens.

In doing so, she gave both defendants the alibi warning, telling them that if they intended to use an alibi in their defence, notice must be given to the State solicitor’s office within 14 days.

Both Mr Owens and Ms Harper were remanded on continuing bail until a sitting of Longford Circuit Criminal Court on May 17.